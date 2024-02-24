So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2 recap: What happens on Your Day in Court? 

So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2, titled Your Day in Court, is all about legal battles and personal dilemmas. In the latest installment, Kirk files a lawsuit against puppeteer Rollie Biondi, claiming $9 million for the emotional distress caused to her son.

Todd Wright acts as Beverly's assistant during the case while Gus Easton focuses on the psychological effect of Rollie’s actions. Margaret Wright, on the other hand, gets involved with Nathan Hogan's defense team at his arson trial.

Allison is seen dealing with a legal issue connected with credit card fraud that puts her medical license in danger. However, Todd comes to her aid in the latest episode of the show.

So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2: The Sweetheart Killers' trial

In one of the cases featured in So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2, Margaret Wright represents Hogan in a trial involving arson and murder charges. Nathan and his partner, Layla, otherwise known as the Sweetheart Killers are arrested and charged with arson after they allegedly set a restaurant on fire, killing a man.

When the proceedings resume after recess, Margaret learns that the couple has separated their trials. While she must represent Nathan, Layla hires a new lawyer.

Things take a turn when Nathan confesses privately to Margaret and Susan that Layla was the one who started the fire. Nathan's confession is taped, but it is incomplete. Margaret and her team then decide to get the remaining proof from Layla's smartwatch.

A tech-savvy Todd manages to sneak into Layla’s watch and gets the live photo of the restaurant manager having an affair with Layla. The evidence provided by Margaret helps her create reasonable doubt in the minds of the jury members, resulting in an unexpected verdict. The trial shows Margaret’s drive to defend her client and her wisdom to find unconventional ways to win.

So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2: Allison's legal issues

In So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2, Allison, a medical expert, gets involved in legal proceedings concerning credit card fraud. Her finances are compromised, which means she is homeless, and her accounts are frozen.

The judge directs Allison to cover all her parking tickets before the end of the day to avoid the suspension of her license to practice medicine. Todd then lends Allison a helping hand, using his contacts to solve her issue.

This subplot showcases Allison's resilience and sheds light on her growth as a character.

So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2: Relationships are tested

In So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2, different relationships are tested. The strains on their marriage cause problems between Margaret and Gus at work. The former's suspicions concerning Gus' loyalty cause the duo to argue about the future of their relationship.

Todd's sister Allison tackles trust problems when Beverly assigns her to work for Rollie Biondi without consulting Allison. Additionally, Todd's involvement in his private investigation office causes conflict within the family, especially with Margaret, who thinks that he may leave her on her own.

These conflicts give insight into the complexity of family and professional partnerships in the fast-paced world of So Help Me Todd.

The series is available for streaming on Paramount Plus, CBS, or CBS All Access.