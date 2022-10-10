"So tasteless": SNL slammed over The Try Guys Ned Fulmer scandal skit 

Saturday Night Live is receiving immense flak on social media after creating a sketch based on The Try Guys in their latest episode, which aired on October 8.

Earlier last week, on October 4, The Try Guys shared a YouTube video addressing ex-member Ned Fulmer’s recent cheating controversy. This weekend, popular comedy show SNL went on to create a skit regarding the same, leaving netizens furious.

ru⁷ @tgkooist that try guys skit was so tasteless…saying they were overreacting for firing ned when it is so rare for men to face the consequences of their actions in the entertainment industry #snl that try guys skit was so tasteless…saying they were overreacting for firing ned when it is so rare for men to face the consequences of their actions in the entertainment industry #snl

In the SNL segment, Ego Nwodim took the stage as a CNN anchor and spoke to Brendan Gleeson, who played a White House correspondent. The two addressed the “Ned Fulmer situation” with The Try Guys trio, played dramatically by Bowen Yang, Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes.

In the video, when Nwodim asks the group why the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal has taken over the internet, the trio dramatically say:

"He committed the heinous act of having a consensual kiss and not telling us, his FRIENDS."

Speaking about Fulmer, Bowen Yang, who plays Eugene Lee Yang, said furiously that he hopes Ned:

"Is somewhere on his back with a bullet in his brain and his belly."

In the SNL sketch, Yang also says:

"You might see Ned in Sweet Greens presents, 'The Try Guys try salad with bugs on top.'"

At one point, Mikey Day, who plays Zack Kornfeld from the YouTube group, says:

"And it will still be amaze-balls but it will also be sad-balls."

Along with parodying The Try Guys’ outfits and facial expressions from their October 4 video, the SNL trio also recreated the YouTube group promising to edit Ned Fulmer out of upcoming videos, and mimicked the way in which the original trio said that they were processing the event “like a trauma.”

Netizens react to “distasteful” SNL sketch about The Try Guys

Many found the SNL sketch insensitive considering that the matter at hand was about a workplace violation and an immense power struggle between a senior and a subordinate.

Others also pointed out that a family is facing unimaginable repercussions due to Fulmer’s cheating scandal going public. Some noted how The Try Guys were losing a decade-long friendship and a potential blow to the company’s future profits.

A few tweets that put SNL under fire read:

syd (swiftie arc) @gothboysyd snl skit about the try guys was so distasteful yuck snl skit about the try guys was so distasteful yuck

kiersten 🔪 @hausofkiersten Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl what happened. what happened. https://t.co/Od08uWwedP to be clear the try guys are probably the only people in the entertainment industry to actually take action to stop men using their power inappropriately and they’re being publicly shamed for talking about their feelings on it. awesome take snl twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/… to be clear the try guys are probably the only people in the entertainment industry to actually take action to stop men using their power inappropriately and they’re being publicly shamed for talking about their feelings on it. awesome take snl twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/…

emily🖤🔮🌈✨ @emiliniumfalcon I should not care this much but snl doing a try guys bit where they make fun of NOT Ned but the other three for holding him accountable for all his shit and being hurt by it is so nasty like pls tell me more abt how funny you think a man cheating on his wife with his employee is I should not care this much but snl doing a try guys bit where they make fun of NOT Ned but the other three for holding him accountable for all his shit and being hurt by it is so nasty like pls tell me more abt how funny you think a man cheating on his wife with his employee is

ab 🐈‍⬛ @absolutelyabbyy just realized ariel's children now have an SNL skit to watch about the time their father cheated on their mother and ruined his career. used his full name and everything. i can't decide if that's awful or not #tryguys just realized ariel's children now have an SNL skit to watch about the time their father cheated on their mother and ruined his career. used his full name and everything. i can't decide if that's awful or not #tryguys

lauren ♡ // britt stewart is a pro @berstenbenae hm, so let me get this right: ned wasn’t made fun of in the skit, but the other try guys were for processing their emotions? for losing a friend of almost a decade? for potentially losing millions in profit? guess why. ned has a snl writer buddy. this man is a real piece of work. hm, so let me get this right: ned wasn’t made fun of in the skit, but the other try guys were for processing their emotions? for losing a friend of almost a decade? for potentially losing millions in profit? guess why. ned has a snl writer buddy. this man is a real piece of work.

Strawberry Ruehob brainrot @StrawberryPenny Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl what happened. what happened. https://t.co/Od08uWwedP There were so many ways to make comedy out of the Try Guys scandal and somehow SNL managed to swerve past all of them. Ned had an affair with a subordinate. His wife was not only his brand but she also worked with the company. Ned endangered dozens of people's livlihoods twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/… There were so many ways to make comedy out of the Try Guys scandal and somehow SNL managed to swerve past all of them. Ned had an affair with a subordinate. His wife was not only his brand but she also worked with the company. Ned endangered dozens of people's livlihoods twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/…

zero @zerospams if anything,, can we PLEASE stop downplaying it as just a simple cheating scanda . ned fulmer was her BOSS . this was a power imbalance , and companies like SNL are just twisting the narrative for laughs . it’s just stupid ,, and unfair to the remaining try guys as they fight if anything,, can we PLEASE stop downplaying it as just a simple cheating scanda . ned fulmer was her BOSS . this was a power imbalance , and companies like SNL are just twisting the narrative for laughs . it’s just stupid ,, and unfair to the remaining try guys as they fight

a prednisone hate account @vvictorman_uel one thing I find really yucky about the snl skit about the try guys on top of downplaying ned’s actions is how much they focused on the specific employee he had a relationship with and named her segment and everything. especially when the try guys asked that she be left alone one thing I find really yucky about the snl skit about the try guys on top of downplaying ned’s actions is how much they focused on the specific employee he had a relationship with and named her segment and everything. especially when the try guys asked that she be left alone

Everything to know about the “Ned Fulmer situation” mocked in SNL

The Try Guys is a popular YouTube group that initially included Eugene, Zach, Keith and Ned. However, following the controversy surrounding him, Ned has now left the group.

In recent weeks, he was exposed for having an extramarital affair with their company’s associate producer and Food Babies member, Alexandria Herring. Ned Fulmer is a father of two and has been married to Ariel Fulmer since 2012.

Fulmer was exposed for his actions after a Reddit user released images of him dancing with a woman in a New York City club. The Reddit user alleged that he had a conversation with Ariel about the matter at hand.

Fans of the group were quick to note that the woman who was with Ned was Alexandria, whose fiancé had deleted pictures of her from his Instagram profile and changed his public account to a private one.

Others also noted that the outfit worn by the woman seen with Ned in the New York City club was that of Herring’s.

Ever since the scandal came to light, The Try Guys have announced that Ned Fulmer will no longer be part of the YouTube group.

Ned and Ariel also released their own statements announcing that they will be focusing on their family.

Poll : 0 votes