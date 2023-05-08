"So undeserved": Fans credit Scandoval for Vanderpump Rules winning Best Reality On-Screen Team at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules was among several reality shows that were nominated during MTV Movies Awards 2023. One of the categories that the show was nominated in was Best On-Screen Team featuring Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney. Several fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the women on the win but some said that the win was "undeserved."

It is worth noting that Lala Kent had previously announced that she wouldn't be attending the award ceremony in light of the Writers Guild of America Strike. She was also absent when the other three cast members accepted the awards.

Several fans took to Twitter and Instagram to chime in about the award and stated that it was “so undeserved” and credited "Scandoval" for the win. They said that the team won because "Tom (Sandoval) slept with Raquel."

Fans chime in about Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana, Katie, Lala, and Scheana winning Best On-Screen Team Award

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules was nominated in two categories, Best Docu-Reality Series, and Best Reality On-Screen Team. For the latter, the four cast members Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent, took home the prize.

While fans were happy that the Lisa Vanderpump show won, they credited the win to Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. Fans even thanked Raquel for her contribution and added that the cast should “be on their knees” bowing to her for saving their show and careers from extinction. They also stated that they wouldn’t have gotten the votes without the scandal and called it a “strange turn of events.”

Several Vanderpump Rules fans took to Instagram to chime in about the win and credited Raquel for it. Some wondered if Tom and Raquel were also nominated for the award as fans claimed that the two deserve it.

Fans also questioned why Scheana was nominated alongside Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Ariana Madix since “they aren’t even a team.” They wondered why Scheana and Katie were on the same team since they have been at odds throughout season 10.

Porterhouse1974 @Porterhouse1974 @queensofbravo Ariana has been literally an hour total on screen this season! @queensofbravo Ariana has been literally an hour total on screen this season!

Reviewcentalk @reviewcentalk @queensofbravo Ehhh. I think this is just built on scandoval and Ariana love. I can barely recall the three of them onscreen getting along in a noticeable way so far this season #PumpRules @queensofbravo Ehhh. I think this is just built on scandoval and Ariana love. I can barely recall the three of them onscreen getting along in a noticeable way so far this season #PumpRules

CianD @CiAnDy3 @queensofbravo The 'Reality' is that they should be on their knees bowing to Raquel for saving their show and careers from extinction. @queensofbravo The 'Reality' is that they should be on their knees bowing to Raquel for saving their show and careers from extinction.

Fans credit Scandoval for Vanderpump Rules winning Best On-Screen Team during MTV Movie Awards 2023 (Image via Instagram/@queensofbravo)

Fans also noted Ariana’s absence in the latest season and mentioned that they could barely recall the three of them getting along onscreen. They spoke about the rift between Katie and Scheana.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 aired on Sunday, May 7, 2023. While the show was initially supposed to be a live-streamed event, in light of the Writers Guild of America strike, several celebrities decided against being in attendance. These included the show's host, Drew Barrymore, and Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent. However, the show went on without a red carpet, and the winners of the 19 categories were crowned during a broadcast.

Vanderpump Rules’ rating spiked after the affair

Tom and Raquel’s months-long affair came to light at the beginning of March 2023. According to Variety, Bravo reported that the March 8, 2023 episode, which was the first episode to air post the news, drew 2.2 million viewers across platforms in Live +3 ratings.

Lisa Vanderpump then appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen where she revealed that the show drew 593,000 viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic alone.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays on Bravo.

