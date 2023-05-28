Somebody Somewhere season 2 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Somebody Somewhere season 2 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, May 28 at 10:30 PM ET on HBO. This heartwarming comedy-drama narrates the story of a woman in her 40s named Sam.

Although she was happy with her life, everything takes a 360-degree turn after the passing of her beloved sister. Sam begins facing a midlife crisis and no matter what she does, her troubles just seem to pile up with each passing day.

Somebody Somewhere stars Bridget Everett as Sam, Jeff Hiller as Joel, Mary Catherine Garrison as Tricia Miller, Danny McCarthy as Rick, Mike Hagerty as Ed Miller, Murray Hill as Fred Rococo, Jane Drake Brody as Mary Jo, Jon Hudson Odom as Michael and Heidi Johanningmeier as Charity.

Somebody Somewhere season 2 episode 6: The strife between Joel and Sam continues

The upcoming episode of Somebody Somewhere is titled Manhappiness. It's directed by Lennon Parham and written by Lisa Kron.

The official synopsis of the episode according to HBO reads:

"Distancing herself from Joel, Sam concentrates on helping Tricia with her blossoming pillow business, which soon faces sabotage from Charity; Fred attempts to play peacemaker with Sam and Joel."

From the episode's official synopsis, we learn that the dispute between Joel and Sam will go from bad to worse. Sam will keep distancing herself from Joel and turn her focus to Tricia's business.

As seen in the previous episodes, Tricia's pillow business finally started to take off. She has at last begun making profits and the sales of pillows are at an all-time high.

However, Charity knows about this and wants to damage her grip on the market. Furthermore, Fred will try to reunite Sam and Joel once again.

What happened in the previous episode of Somebody Somewhere?

Somebody Somewhere season 2 episode 6 was titled NMB NMP. It was directed by Lennon Parham and written by Rachel Axler.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"While celebrating Tricia's birthday, Sam is blindsided by surprising new information about Holly; as Charity's lies continue to affect Tricia's social life, Joel makes a move with Brad, which leads to a misstep with Sam."

The episode saw the celebration of Tricia's birthday. However, Sam learns something about Holly that shocks the daylight out of her. Charity's sinister moves jeopardize Tricia's social life and Joel makes a move on Brad.

Joel's actions upset Sam and their friendship becomes sour in no time.

Somebody Somewhere synopsis

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"The series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season 2 reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever."

Executive producers of the show include Bridget Everett, Carolyn Strauss, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Patricia Breen, and Tyler Romary.

