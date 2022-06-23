"Something doesn’t feel right": Fans claim Lydia might have a crush on Max in Welcome to Plathville Episode 6

Welcome to Plathville returned with an all-new episode on Tuesday night. Titled Dirty Little Sinners, the episode showcased many of the changes that have been taking place in the Plath family. However, one thing that struck fans as odd was Lydia's behavior.

Despite knowing that Moriah broke up with Max because he cheated on her and that her sister didn't approve of him, Lydia continued to speak to Max and hang out with him. Viewers who watched the episode claimed that Lydia might have a crush on Max, which would explain why she was spending time with him.

Episode 6 of Welcome to Plathville featured Kim and Moriah having a talk about Max. Kim decided to visit Moriah in Tampa. Although Ethan still wasn't on good terms with his mother, he agreed to drop Moriah off. The mother and daughter duo then went for a walk on the beach.

During her confessional, Kim shared that Moriah opened up to the family about the video Max had posted on his social media channels. It was about their breakup, and Moriah was deeply saddened by it. She later told the family the rest of the story about how Max cheated on her. Kim shared that her heart sank when she heard about it.

Later, during a conversation, Moriah told her mother that it had come to her notice that Max had been hanging out with her sisters. Moriah added that Lydia also met up with Max very recently to talk. The Welcome to Plathville star added that she believed it was unhealthy for her sister to keep in touch with Max.

During her confessional, Moriah shared that Lydia was the main person she needed to talk to. Lydia met with Max and spoke to him without even considering how that would make Moriah feel. Moriah told her mother that she knew Lydia wouldn't have done so with the intention of hurting her, but she believed that the communication gap with her sister could lead to problems later on.

Gabby @LittleLadyGabby . Something doesn’t feel right. It’s just going to come out that Lydia and Max are hooking up. Something doesn’t feel right. #welcometoplathville It’s just going to come out that Lydia and Max are hooking up 😒. Something doesn’t feel right. #welcometoplathville

Fans slam Lydia for keeping in touch with Max despite knowing what happened in Welcome to Plathville

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that something wasn't right with Lydia's behavior. Some also claimed that the younger sister might have a crush on Moriah's ex-boyfriend.

Alara Fair @Just_Alara #WelcomeToPlathville Lydia is not so pure and innocent. Those who are raised the strictest usually are the ones who are the wildest and most rebellious when they taste their freedom. Lydia needs to stay the hell away from Max or risk alienating Moriah. Lust is a sin Lydia #WelcomeToPlathville Lydia is not so pure and innocent. Those who are raised the strictest usually are the ones who are the wildest and most rebellious when they taste their freedom. Lydia needs to stay the hell away from Max or risk alienating Moriah. Lust is a sin Lydia

REL H. @realitywithrel Does anybody else think it’s possible Lydia might have a crush on max? #WelcomeToPlathville Does anybody else think it’s possible Lydia might have a crush on max? #WelcomeToPlathville

Leolady0806 @leolady0806 Max knows Lydia is gullible and she keeps him connected to Mariah. It wudnt surprise me if Lydia has a crush on him. The innocent ones are who u have to watch..but mom is 2 busy doing Kim. Oh well Barry will figure it out. #welcometoplathville Max knows Lydia is gullible and she keeps him connected to Mariah. It wudnt surprise me if Lydia has a crush on him. The innocent ones are who u have to watch..but mom is 2 busy doing Kim. Oh well Barry will figure it out. #welcometoplathville

𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞 @bluntquirkygirl Lydia literally smiled when Moriah mentioned her and Max. Oh, she wants him alright; probably already has him. #welcometoplathville Lydia literally smiled when Moriah mentioned her and Max. Oh, she wants him alright; probably already has him. #welcometoplathville

Glenda @Titah_glenda I think Lydia is in love with Max. She’s quietly got the wild streak like her mom did in her younger years, and also now. #welcometoplathville I think Lydia is in love with Max. She’s quietly got the wild streak like her mom did in her younger years, and also now. #welcometoplathville

jenji @jenjihere Lydia knew she wasn’t supposed to meet up w Max as per her last convo w Moriah. Something has always been off w Lydia. She seems very manipulative. That’s bad form meeting up w Max after he did Moriah so dirty. Where’s the loyalty? #WelcomeToPlathville Lydia knew she wasn’t supposed to meet up w Max as per her last convo w Moriah. Something has always been off w Lydia. She seems very manipulative. That’s bad form meeting up w Max after he did Moriah so dirty. Where’s the loyalty? #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/4EBwwuUghH

𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞 @bluntquirkygirl I honestly don't like Lydia anymore. Like instead of being there for her sister, she chooses to still be friends with the cheating ex. Heck no. #welcometoplathville I honestly don't like Lydia anymore. Like instead of being there for her sister, she chooses to still be friends with the cheating ex. Heck no. #welcometoplathville

BlahBlahBlah @3couches Wouldn’t be surprised if Lydia start to date Max but then she wouldn’t be able to date Barry #WelcomeToPlathville Wouldn’t be surprised if Lydia start to date Max but then she wouldn’t be able to date Barry #WelcomeToPlathville

More details on what happened this week on Welcome To Plathville

After last week's drama between Ethan and Olivia in Cairo, the couple is finally back in Tampa. When Ethan arrived and decided to have a talk with Olivia, she told her husband that she needed some time to focus on herself.

Next week's episode will see Moirah sit down with Lydia to have a conversation. She will confront her younger sister about meeting up with Max and ask her if there is anything going on between them. Kim and Barry will also have a conversation about their relationship and where it's leading them.

More drama is set to unfold next week when the reality TV series returns. Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10.00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

