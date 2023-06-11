“Something about him seems so disingenuous”: Netizens outraged after D.C. Young Fly’s speech from Jacky’s funeral goes viral

American actor and YouTuber D.C. Young Fly sparked outrage online after his speech at his longtime partner Jacky Oh's funeral went viral. On June 11, news outlet The Neighborhood Talk shared a video of the 31-year-old star speaking at a privately held mourning event, where he can be seen entertaining the audience before delivering heartfelt words for his deceased partner.

"I love you, girl. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul. You didn't leave us, your spirit is with us. You are still here and we have got an amazing support system. We have got a beautiful support system."

In a stitched video, Young Fly can be seen closing Jacky Oh's casket for the last time as people surround and support him during these testing times.

The speech and D.C. Young Fly's words for his long-time partner did not sit right with several users, who criticized him, with one of them stating:

Internet reactions on D.C. Young Fly's speech at Jacky Oh's funeral

After the video of D.C.Young Fly's speech at his longtime partner Jacky Oh's funeral went viral, internet users were furious. Several users slammed the comedian for joking at such a serious time, with many speculating that Oh's death was a "sacrifice." Others suggested that D.C. did not look as sad as he should have been and that he would move on with a different woman soon.

Jacky Oh passed away on May 31 unexpectedly. Her cause of death has not been revealed as of writing.

On June 8, the Wild 'n Out star took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to Oh and wrote a lengthy note alongside a series of pictures featuring them alongside their kids.

D.C. Young Fly began the post by stating that it was hard for him to believe that Jacky has passed away but wanted to "applaud" her in a proper way.

"You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family loves each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of that!!!"

He stated that he will always tell their kids how Oh was an amazing mother, and added:

"I prayed for you and now we are here.. but it’s ok we will continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s all we know!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong."

D.C. Young Fly concluded the message by stating that she will always have a spot in his heart and that "GOD is in control and he got us covered."

The news of Jacky Oh's passing was first reported by TMZ, sharing that she died in Miami while D.C. Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting for a project. The duo met on Nick Cannon's Wild ‘N Out girls and shared three kids together, Nova, Nala, and Prince.

