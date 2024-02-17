Song Hye-kyo starrer film The Nuns: Release date, cast, plot & everything we know so far

Song Hye-kyo starrer upcoming film The Nuns revealed the cast lineup and filming details on February 16, 2024. South Korean actors Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Jin-uk, Heo Joon-ho, and Moon Woo-jin will join The Glory actress for the upcoming project as the filming schedule is reported to commence on February 22, as per reports by Soompi.

The film's plot focuses on a group of nuns who practice exorcism. Song Hye-kyo is set to play Sister Juania, who is committed to save the life of possessed boy despite the hardships she faces. She is both bold and caring. Meanwhile, Vincenzo fame Jeon Yeo-been will essay the role of Sister Michaela, who is interested in Sister Juania's cause and resolves to help.

Furthermore, the forthcoming film is reported to be a sequel to the 2015 hit horror-occult movie The Priests, starring Gang Dong-won (Dr Cheon and the Lost Talisman) and Park So-dam (Death's Game).

Expand Tweet

Details about The Nuns' plot starring Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been

The upcoming horror-thriller The Nuns revolves around a boy named Hee-joon (Moon Woo-jin) who gets possessed by an evil ghost and people around him struggle to save him. Sister Juania (Song Hye-kyo) takes steps to help the kid overcome intense suffering and she never gives up on him.

Sister Michaela (Jeon Yeo-Been) becomes interested in Juania's acts and chooses to assist her, despite the fact that everything around them is thrown into disarray.

Father Paolo (Lee Jin-wook), a psychiatrist and priest, who considers medication to be the solution to the child's problems. Meanwhile, Father Andrea (Heo Joon-Ho) performs an exorcism to expel the evil spirit from the young boy.

Expand Tweet

More about the cast members and their respective roles in The Nuns

Popular South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is one of the renowned figures in the Korean entertainment industry, with several hit dramas to her credit, including Descendants of the Sun and The Glory.

The Nuns marks Song Hye-kyo's long-awaited comeback to the big screen after her previous appearances in two films that released in 2015, namely The Queens and The Crossing: Part 2.

In addition, veteran actor Heo Joon-ho of Bloodhounds and Dr Cheon and Lost Talisman, will play Father Andrea. However, not much detail is available regarding Heo Joon-ho's character arc in the new film. On the other hand, Moon Woo-jin will play the little toddler Hee-joon, who is at the centre of all the action.

Moreover, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls and Doona! star Lee Jin-wook was recently added to the cast as Father Paolo, a priest and psychiatrist. Previously, the actor captivated his fans with a stellar performance in the Netflix series Sweet Home Season 2 (2023).

Meanwhile, actress Jeon Yeo-been will portray Sister Michaela in this film, who gets entangled in a somewhat volatile situation. The actress was last seen in the horror film Cobweb and Netflix series A Time Called You, co-starring Ahn Hyo-seop.

The upcoming project, The Nuns, is being directed by Jang Jae-hyun, who also worked on the 2015 hit The Priests. Fans are excited to see Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been share the same screen for the upcoming film which is reported to be released in 2025.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE