Songer The Price of Therapy 2024 UK tour: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

British rapper Songer has announced an extensive tour of the UK in 2024 titled The Price of Therapy. The tour is scheduled from April 2, 2024, to April 13, 2024, in venues across the country.

The rapper announced the new tour, which is set to feature shows in cities such as Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, and more, via a post on his official Instagram account on January 15, 2024. The tour announcement also hinted at the release of a new project with Songer saying:

"New year, new tour, new project. The Price of Therapy Tour. The best yet. Support from the man KiLLOWEN"

The presale will open on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 am. Presale registration will be done exclusively on Songer's official website, Hard Reality. The general sale of tickets will take place on Friday, January 19, at 10 am local time. Tickets can be purchased via TicketMaster. Prices have yet to be announced.

Songer is building momentum for his new project

The rapper from Reading released his latest studio album, Skala, on April 21, 2023, which topped the UK Charts in the hip-hop category. He performed across Australia and New Zealand in October 2023 on his Other Side Of The World Tour to support the album.

This subsequent tour, Price of Therapy, will be supported by fellow British rapper KiLLOWEN. Kicking off on April 2 at Glasgow’s SWG3 Warehouse, the 6-stop tour will see performances throughout the month before winding down with a final date at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on April 13.

The full list of dates and venues for Songer’s “The Price of Therapy Tour” is given below:

April 2, 2024 - Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

April 4, 2024 - Dublin, Academy Green Room

April 6, 2024 - Bristol, SWX

April 9, 2024 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

April 11, 2024 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

April 13, 2024 - London, O2 Kentish Town Forum

Songer's socially-conscious music and career

The 23-year-old rapper is gaining fans not only for his catchy music but also for his opinions on social issues like racism. As a white artist in a traditionally black art form, Songer has often publicly spoken out against racial inequality. In an interview with NME from March 22, 2023, the rapper said:

"I think everyone has a responsibility to call out discrimination and inequality wherever they see it, full stop. You can never lose track of the fact that this is a Black genre that I'm in love with, so I have to respect that, and I always will, publicly."

Born James Songer in Wokingham, Reading, the rapper is completely independent and releases music through his co-founded label, Hard Reality. He released his debut album, Dream Workz, at the age of 19.

He has credited the Black Eyed Peas, Oasis, Stereophonics, James Morrison, Tinie Tempah, J Cole, and more as influences and is known for his lyricism and wordplay.

With his latest single, Toxic, becoming his first entry into the UK Singles Chart at No. 39, the rapper seems to be solidifying his place within the UK rap scene. The track, originally a part of his 2021 freestyle session for Blackbox, gained traction more recently when it was released as a single on his YouTube channel.

Fans of the rapper have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. With the announcement of the new tour and the possibility of new material being released, 2024 might be the biggest year in Songer's career yet.