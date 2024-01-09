SOULGOODS x Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Prove Yourself" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s Jordan Brand is giving a push to its classic Jordan Air Ship sneaker style by incorporating fresh variations and materials into its layout. Most recently, the brand joined forces with SOULGOODS to give this silhouette a special makeover. The two labels decked the silhouette in a “Prove Yourself” ensemble featuring a Baroque Brown/Black-Cement Grey-Smoke Grey palette.

In the spring of 2024, the SOULGOODS x Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Prove Yourself" sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear scene, as per early reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources.

It’s crucial to remember that the official launch date of this release is currently kept secret by the partnering brands. Reportedly, these high-top sneakers will be made available for purchase through SOULGOODS.

Additionally, these collab shoes are expected to be offered at certain Jordan Brand retailers as well as Nike SNKRS. A retail price of $150 is established for the item, which is available in men's sizes.

SOULGOODS x Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Prove Yourself" sneakers are decked in rich brown tones

Here's another look at the upcoming collab shoe (Image via SOULGOODS)

SOULGOODS, a Chinese streetwear company, has been creating headlines in the fashion industry thanks to the unique creations it creates and the remarkable partnerships it has been involved in.

Having completed a fruitful collaboration with Nike at the close of the year 2022, which resulted in the release of three Dunk High variations, SOULGOODS has since teamed up with the Jordan Company to introduce a new take on the traditional Jordan Air Ship.

A combination of colors encompassing baroque brown, black, cement grey, and smoke grey is featured on SOULGOODS' rendition of the Jordan Air Ship PE SP. The overall scheme is in line with the natural tones that are featured in the brand's color wheel.

A powerful contrast is provided by the upper portion of this set, which is similar to Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha. The top boasts deep brown tones across the toe top, midfoot, heel counter, and Swoosh, whereas softer hues beautify the mudguard as well as the lower eye stay.

In contrast to the suede that is found on the remainder of the top, the toe is constructed out of mesh. While the digit "5" is stitched in black, the tiger emblem of SOULGOODS is imprinted onto the side collar of the top. The aesthetic is capped off with a sleek finish, which is achieved by the sole component, which features a grey hue underneath.

Be on the lookout for the SOULGOODS x Jordan Air Ship PE SP “Prove Yourself” shoes that are expected to arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Those certain to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with collaborating labels for updates on their arrival.

In addition to the stated joint colorway, Jordan Brand is also preparing some other renditions of the Jordan Air Ship style for general release. Variants dressed in “Midnight Navy” and “Rust Pink” are expected to be offered in the coming weeks of 2024.

These pairs will be sold via Nike’s online and offline locations, along with a bunch of connected sellers, as per reports. Both of these colorways are expected to be sold for $140 per pair.