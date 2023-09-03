Special Ops: Lioness episode 8(finale) recap- Take a bow, Taylor Sheridan

The finale of Special Ops: Lioness was nothing short of brilliant, as the story concluded in the most stunning way possible. The good guys managed to eliminate the terrorists, and every member of the Special Ops team got back home safely. It is still to be seen if season 2 will be announced or not, but Paramount+ should truly consider renewing the show.

Taylor Sheridan's skills were recently questioned by both fans and critics, as they believed the later seasons of Yellowstone and its spinoffs were not poor. However, the filmmaker and actor have proved that he still has it. Sheridan is currently working on two shows titled Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man. The former is yet another Yellowstone spinoff.

Special Ops: Lioness episode 8(finale) recap- Did Cruz manage to kill the target?

The finale of Special Ops: Lioness began with the entire Special Ops team heading to Majorca. Cruz was sent to Aaliyah's (target's daughter's) wedding while the rest of the team, which included Joe andKaitlyn, While this dangerous mission was underway, back in the USA, Byron, the CIA Deputy Director/Kaitlyn's supervisor, was told to abort the mission.

However, Joe and Kaitlyn had no desire to listen to their seniors. They waited for Cruz to do her dirty job at the wedding and help her get out of there unharmed. Cruz soon showed up to Aaliyah's wedding and was taken to a room where the groom, Ehsan, was sitting. Ehsan knew that Cruz and her bride had s*x in New York. He struck her in the face, but Cruz didn't display any signs of fear. She soon left the room, and Ehsan began researching this woman.

Cruz then met Aaliyah. The latter did not wish to get married, but she had no other choice. After Cruz retired to her room, Aaliyah entered and explained to her friend that she wanted to get out of the situation she was in because she did not love Ehsan at all. She was, in fact, in love with Cruz and wanted to be with her. The two women ended up getting intimate, and the wedding was the following day.

Later that night, Cruz felt parched, so she went to the kitchen to quench her thirst. There she met the target, the dreaded terrorist, Amrohi, aka The Ace of Spades. The man clearly did not know that Cruz was after his life, so he had a friendly conversation with his daughter's friend.

Unfortunately, Ehsan got to learn that Cruz was a U.S. Marine. When Cruz and Amrohi were conversing, Ehsan showed up and yelled "Marine!". Amrhohi got alert and attacked Cruz, but she dodged him. Ehsan barged in to attack Cruz, but she in turn killed both the groom and the target. She then fled the scene, but Aaliyah arrived and screamed in shock after seeing the corpses of her groom and father.

Cruz was followed and shot at for a while by Amrohi's men, but they were all killed by Cruz's highly skilled team, who were keeping an eye on her. The mission was successful, and everyone returned home safely.

Special Ops: Lioness synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Special Ops: Lioness reads,

"Joe attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror; the Lioness Program enlists Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism."

Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, and several others.

It premiered on July 23, 2023.