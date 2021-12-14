Spectrum Collections x Emily in Paris: Release date, price, and products revealed

Spectrum Collection has teamed up with Netflix's hit show Emily in Paris to release a makeup collection. The show is releasing its second season on December 22.

Emily In Paris x Spectrum Collection/ image via Spectrum Collections

The collection is inspired by an upcoming season poster uploaded to Instagram. Feminity and romance seem to be the main themes of the collab.

La vie en Rose collection

The collection was dropped on Spectrum's Instagram account. The video post showcased the product and described the Emily in Paris collaboration as:

"Inspired by the stylish streets of Paris. The La vie en Rose collection takes inspiration from all things quintessentially Parisian, along with Emily's iconic wardrobe pieces from the record-breaking Netflix series."

The complete collection (Image via Spectrum Collections/Instagram)

The collection has followed the Emily In Paris color theme very closely. Pastel tones like peach, pink, and mint green dominate the collab.

The colors give a soft romantic touch to the collection, which also coincides with the show's theme and the city's image.

Users on Reddit and Instagram loved the new collection. Some even drew comparisons with Pixi by Petra, a company that uses the same color palette for all its products.

The complete Emily In Paris Collection

The collection includes a total of five products, including a 4-piece brush set that's called "I like Paris". It also has four medium-sized face brushes for $28. The unit carton that it comes with resembles a phone case.

The "I like Paris" brush set (Image via Spectrum Collection)

Café au Lait Brush Storage is a brush holder in the shape of a coffee tumbler priced at $18.

The Café au Lait Brush Storage Image via Spectrum Collection)

La Mode Newspaper Clutch is a $28 peach-colored newspaper print clutch with pictures of Lily Cooper as Emily from the show.

The La Mode Newspaper Clutch (Image via Spectrum Collection)

The La Vie en Rose 10 Piece Brush Set with mint green and pink brushes with gold detailing is selling at $70. The product comes in packaging resembling a flower shop, and all the brush heads are visible from a transparent panel.

The La Vie en Rose 10 Piece Brush Set (Image via Spectrum Collection)

The Macaron Sponge Trio for $18 is makeup sponges in the shape of macarons, in colors peach, pink, and mint green.

Macaron Sponge Trio/Spectrum Collection

The entire set, called A Little 'Bonjour' Ultimate Bundle, can be bought at a discounted price of $140 at the moment.

Spectrum Collections is holding a giveaway of the entire Emily in Paris collection. The giveaway is worldwide and is open until December 15, 2021. Make sure to check it out.

The items can be bought on the Spectrum website, perfect for the post-New Year winter look.

