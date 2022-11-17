Ryan Reynolds' new holiday film, Spirited, is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 3 am ET (tentative time). A modern-day adaptation of Charles Dickens' iconic novella, A Christmas Carol, the film offers viewers a unique perspective from the Ghost of Christmas.

The movie features Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles, along with many others playing key supporting roles. Directed by Sean Anders, the film was released in select cinemas on November 11, 2022, and garnered mostly positive reviews from critics.

Spirited on Apple TV+ promises to be a fun watch

Apple TV released the official trailer for Spirited on November 2, 2022, offering a peek into the film's quirky world replete with hilarious and intriguing characters. The trailer establishes the central plot as viewers can see Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present, who's picked a scrooge named Clint Briggs.

Overall, the trailer maintains a distinctly funny tone that gives a unique twist to Dickens' revered novella. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.''

The description further reads:

''For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders, written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold, this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a charming and lighthearted Christmas comedy that promises to deliver plenty of laughs. Following the movie's limited theatrical release on November 11, 2022, critics praised the film's overall tone, humor, and performances by the lead cast.

More details about Spirited cast

Spirited features Will Ferrell in the lead role as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Ferrell looks hilarious in the film's trailer, displaying his unique style of humor that sets the tone for the film. Viewers can expect a fine performance from the actor.

Apart from Spirited, Ferrell is best known for his performances in movies like Elf, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Land of the Lost, to name a few. Starring alongside Ferrell in another key role is Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who essays the role of Clint Briggs. Reynolds looks equally impressive in the trailer, and his chemistry with Ferrell is one of the major highlights of the trailer.

Other supporting cast members include Octavia Spencer as Kimberly, Ali Asghar Shah as Alen, Patrick Page as Jacob Marley, Sunita Mani as Past, and many more.

The movie is helmed by Sean Anders, whose credits include Instant Family, Daddy's Home, Horrible Bossess 2, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Spirited on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes