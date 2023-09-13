Spy Kids: Armageddon cast list and characters explored

Mark your calendars for an exciting family adventure as Spy Kids: Armageddon is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 22, 2023. The movie revolves around the children of the best spies in the world who unwittingly end up helping a gaming developer, following which a virus is leaked, and the kids must don the roles of their parents to save them and the world.

Check out the official synopsis of the film, according to Netflix Media Center:

''When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.''

The adventure film stars a stunning cast led by Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez, with many others portraying supporting characters. The movie is part of the beloved Spy Kids franchise.

Spy Kids: Armageddon cast list: Zachary Levi and others to feature in new Netflix adventure movie

1) Zachary Levi as Terrence Tango-Torrez

Zachary Levi stars as Nora Tango-Torrez in Netflix's Spy Kids: Armageddon. Terrence is Patty and Tony's father. The two kids unwittingly help a game developer who then unleashes a deadly virus, following which they are forced to become spies themselves.

Zachary Levi features prominently in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the film. Viewers can expect him to deliver a magnificent performance in the movie. Levi is best known for his works in movies such as Shazam!, American Underdog, and Thor: Ragnarok, to name a few.

2) Gina Rodriguez as Nora Tango-Torrez

Gina Rodriguez essays the character of Nora Tango-Torrez in the upcoming adventure/family movie. Nora is Tonny and Patty's mother and Terrence's wife. Not much else is known about her character at this point, but she will play a key role in the story.

She looks promising in the trailer and shares impeccable chemistry with Zachary Levi. Rodriguez has previously appeared in Not Dead Yet, I Want You Back, Diary of a Future President, and Someone Great, among many more.

3) Connor Esterson as Tony Tango-Torrez

Young actor Connor Esterson plays the role of Tony Tango-Torrez in Spy Kids: Armageddon. Tony is one of the two main kids who play a key role in the story. Connor looks brilliant in the series' trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance. He's previously starred in Attaway General as Stevie.

4) Everly Carganilla as Patty Tango-Torrez

Everly Carganilla dons the role of Patty Tango-Torrez in the new Netflix movie. She's Tony's sister, who teams up with her brother and becomes a spy to protect the world. Everly looks charming in the movie's trailer, and fans can look forward to a riveting performance from her. Her other acting includes The Afterparty, The Chair, and Yes Day.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Spy Kids: Armageddon also stars several others playing important supporting roles like:

D. J. Cotrona

Fabiola Andujar

Billy Magnussen as Rey “The King” Kingston

Neal Kodinsky

Heath Young

You can watch Spy Kids: Armageddon on Netflix on Friday, September 22, 2023.