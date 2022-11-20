Stagecoach Palomino Stage 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, dates and more

Stagecoach’s Palamino Stage has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 28-30 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The 2023 Stagecoach Palomino Stage festival will see headlining performances from artists including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton. The festival has also announced scheduled performances from Tyler Childers, Bryan Adams, and Melissa Etheridge, among others.
In a statement, Luke Bryan said:
“Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before.”
Stagecoach Palomino Stage 2023 Tickets
The tickets for Stagecoach Palomino’s festival are curently on sale and start from $389 for three days, via the festival’s official website. Also available via the website are shuttle combos and 3-day Corral Standing Pits. While the 3-day General Admission and Shuttle are priced at $449, the three-day Corral Standing pits are priced at $1499. The website also gives access to the Saloon pass which offers fans access to standing-room areas, from $799 onwards.
Saloon passes also include access to Rhinestone and Cowboy saloons that feature specialty food and drink vendors and air-conditioned restrooms, among other benefits. Camping, parking, and other add-ons are also available via the festival’s website.
Stagecoach Palomino 2023 lineup
The detailed lineup is mentioned after the jump:
- 49 Winchester
- Abbey Cone
- American Aquarium
- Avery Anna
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Bella White
- BRELAND
- Brooks & Dunn
- Bryan Adams
- Chris Stapleton
- Cooper Alan
- Corey Kent
- Diplo
- Drake Milligan
- Elle King
- Flamin’ Groovies
- Gabby Barrett
- Ian Munsick
- Jackson Dean
- Jaime Wyatt
- Jon Pardi
- Kaitlin Butts
- Kameron Marlowe
- Kane Brown
- Keb’ Mo’
- Lainey Wilson
- Lily Rose
- Logan Ledger
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Grimes
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Madeline Edwards
- Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
- Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Melissa Etheridge
- Morgan Wade
- Nate Smith
- Nelly
- Nick Shoulders
- Nikki Lane
- Niko Moon
- Old Dominion
- Parker McCollum
- Parmalee
- Priscilla Block
- Restless Road
- Riley Green
- Ryan Bingham
- Sammy Kershaw
- Seaforth
- Sierra Ferrell
- The Last Bandoleros
- Tiera Kennedy
- Tré Burt
- Trixie Mattel
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Tyler Braden
- Tyler Childers
- Valerie June
- Warren Zeiders
- ZZ Top
More about the headliners
The headliner for this year’s Stagecoach Palomino festival is eight-time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton, who won the award for Male Vocalist of the Year at this year’s Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Stapleton also received nominations in other categories, including the Music Video of the Year category for the song I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).
Additionally, he received nods in the Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories for You Should Probably Leave. Stapelton is scheduled to headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest, slated to take place in May next year.
Also among the headliners is country music star and Indian Idol judge, Luke Bryan who also hosted this year’s CMA awards. Bryan separately concluded his North American tour Raised Up Right earlier this year.
His 2013 album titled Crash My Party received its first Album of the Decade award from the Academy of Country Music. He is also a five-time Entertainer of the Year award winner by both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association.