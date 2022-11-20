Stagecoach Palomino Stage 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, dates and more

Stagecoach’s Palamino Stage has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 28-30 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The 2023 Stagecoach Palomino Stage festival will see headlining performances from artists including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton. The festival has also announced scheduled performances from Tyler Childers, Bryan Adams, and Melissa Etheridge, among others.

In a statement, Luke Bryan said:

“Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before.”

Stagecoach Palomino Stage 2023 Tickets

Stagecoach Festival @Stagecoach Passes on sale Friday, 9/16 from 10am PT at Nowhere better to be than Stagecoach 2023

The tickets for Stagecoach Palomino’s festival are curently on sale and start from $389 for three days, via the festival’s official website. Also available via the website are shuttle combos and 3-day Corral Standing Pits. While the 3-day General Admission and Shuttle are priced at $449, the three-day Corral Standing pits are priced at $1499. The website also gives access to the Saloon pass which offers fans access to standing-room areas, from $799 onwards.

Saloon passes also include access to Rhinestone and Cowboy saloons that feature specialty food and drink vendors and air-conditioned restrooms, among other benefits. Camping, parking, and other add-ons are also available via the festival’s website.

Stagecoach Palomino 2023 lineup

The detailed lineup is mentioned after the jump:

Stagecoach Festival @Stagecoach



Stagecoach Festival @Stagecoach

It's okay to follow your heart, as long as it takes you to the Palomino Stage at Stagecoach to see the likes of @ZZTop , @BryanAdams, @TTChilders , and a weekend packed full of powerhouses.Grab passes to get in on the action at StagecoachFestival.com

49 Winchester

Abbey Cone

American Aquarium

Avery Anna

Bailey Zimmerman

Bella White

BRELAND

Brooks & Dunn

Bryan Adams

Chris Stapleton

Cooper Alan

Corey Kent

Diplo

Drake Milligan

Elle King

Flamin’ Groovies

Gabby Barrett

Ian Munsick

Jackson Dean

Jaime Wyatt

Jon Pardi

Kaitlin Butts

Kameron Marlowe

Kane Brown

Keb’ Mo’

Lainey Wilson

Lily Rose

Logan Ledger

Luke Bryan

Luke Grimes

Mackenzie Carpenter

Madeline Edwards

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Melissa Etheridge

Morgan Wade

Nate Smith

Nelly

Nick Shoulders

Nikki Lane

Niko Moon

Old Dominion

Parker McCollum

Parmalee

Priscilla Block

Restless Road

Riley Green

Ryan Bingham

Sammy Kershaw

Seaforth

Sierra Ferrell

The Last Bandoleros

Tiera Kennedy

Tré Burt

Trixie Mattel

Turnpike Troubadours

Tyler Braden

Tyler Childers

Valerie June

Warren Zeiders

ZZ Top

More about the headliners

The headliner for this year’s Stagecoach Palomino festival is eight-time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton, who won the award for Male Vocalist of the Year at this year’s Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Stapleton also received nominations in other categories, including the Music Video of the Year category for the song I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).

Additionally, he received nods in the Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories for You Should Probably Leave. Stapelton is scheduled to headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest, slated to take place in May next year.

Also among the headliners is country music star and Indian Idol judge, Luke Bryan who also hosted this year’s CMA awards. Bryan separately concluded his North American tour Raised Up Right earlier this year.

His 2013 album titled Crash My Party received its first Album of the Decade award from the Academy of Country Music. He is also a five-time Entertainer of the Year award winner by both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association.

