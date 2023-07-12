“Staged”: 90 Day Fiance fans react to Scott Wern and April Carter checking into a hotel together

During Scott Wern's appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, him and Lidia Morel faced quite a few problems especially due to their language barrier. The couple sunk to their lowest point on May 29 episode when Scott got tired of using a language translator app and asked the show's translator to translate his message to Lidia.

Scott discussed the language barrier and how difficult it has become, as he mentioned:

“I feel like when I was talking to you in Florida, maybe things were easy because we were having shorter conversations. And then when we’re spending a lot of time together, we’re having longer conversations.”

In response, Lidia Morel shared how Scott had no issues with the language barrier at the beginning of their relationship, but now he is experiencing one. She further mentioned how she feels Scott doesn't have enough "patience".

Furthermore, Lidia Morel stated that she feels the language barrier isn't the main problem in their relationship, but rather that Scott isn't putting the same effort into it as before. Afterwards, Scott shared:

“She’s a beautiful person. I feel bad, but I just don’t feel the chemistry.”

He also tried getting back together with his ex Liz but was dumped after a while. Although there has been a lot of drama regarding Scott's love life, a video of him with another cast member April Carter is making headlines. The video has sparked a stream of reactions from fans.

Scott Wern and April Carter together in Florida: Fans' reactions

While Scott's love story took many twists and turns, April Carter made quite a splash with her romance with Valentine. The couple got into a fight during the July 3 episode, which resulted in their breakup. This fight was over travel expenses April Carter had to incur while visiting the Dominican Republic to meet Valentine.

A video of Scott Wern and April Carter checking into a hotel together is currently trending on social media. Fans have been sharing their reactions and calling this video a setup. As many have pointed out, the way they are talking to each other and hugging appears fake. These are some of the reactions made by fans:

Sekor @SKrok2 @GeorgeMossey That’s so weird someone is recording them although this looks super set up. @GeorgeMossey That’s so weird someone is recording them although this looks super set up.

Chosen @Goodnessmercy46 @GeorgeMossey Its giving they knew they were being filmed...the appropriately timed hug... next! @GeorgeMossey Its giving they knew they were being filmed...the appropriately timed hug... next!

MissP @g_ochoacoco @GeorgeMossey If people are going to stage things for attention, at least get the acting part down 🙄 @GeorgeMossey If people are going to stage things for attention, at least get the acting part down 🙄

robin chapmam @rgc920 @GeorgeMossey No I think they stage this they are both trying to stay relevant because no one like them and don't want them back icky @GeorgeMossey No I think they stage this they are both trying to stay relevant because no one like them and don't want them back icky

Rhonda @MEEMA1956 @GeorgeMossey Of course, Scott is giving a big squishy hug. That's quite the meal ticket right there! @GeorgeMossey Of course, Scott is giving a big squishy hug. That's quite the meal ticket right there!

Is Tiffany going on a date with Scott Wern?

Scott Wern shared a video on Instagram in June 2023 where he was seen asking cast member Tiffany out. In the video message he posted, he mentioned the following:

"I think you're very beautiful. I do have like a little crush on you. I think you're mui bonita, and I'd love a chance to win your heart if you're open to it."

In response to this video, Tiffany, who is currently single, expressed her astonishment after watching it. On his Instagram account, Scott Wern posted another video a few days ago in which he mentioned:

"Well apparently, she did and Tiffany, I would love to go out with you. I would be flattered. I would be honored.”

Scott Wern and April Carter are currently single and have not shared any updates on their dating status, so fans have to wait some more to find out what is going on in their lives.

Aside from this, fans can also watch all episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise on TLC.

