Stakt on Shark Tank: Founders, cost and all about the multi-purpose fitness mat

The multi-purpose Stakt is all set to feature in Episode 3 of Shark Tank on Friday, October 7 at 8 pm ET on ABC. Co-founders Millie Blumka and Taylor Borenstein will pitch the product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Kendra Scott.

The synopsis of the new episode of Shark Tank reads:

“Entrepreneurs from New York City introduce their foldable 2-in-1 fitness product which unlocks a new level of versatility in your exercise regimen.”

Who are the founders of Stakt appearing on Shark Tank

Taylor Borenstein and Millie Blumka are the co-founders of “multi-functional, patent pending, stackable fitness mat,” as per their Instagram profile.

Taylor Borenstein and Millie Blumka have been friends since their undergrad days at Tulane University and bonded over their love for yoga.

Taylor earned her degree in Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Tarot Tulane University - A.B. Freeman School of Business. She then completed her Product Management Studies from the General Assembly.

She started her career as Tour Director at Camp IHC and gradually rose to the success ladder. She worked in various other positions and companies before working as a Product Implementation Team Leader for Bloomberg LP.

Meanwhile, Millie earned a degree in Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Psychology from Tulane University. She started her career as a Fashion Marketing Intern at Runway2Street. She is currently working at SHOWFIELDS as Director of Partnerships.

She recently got engaged to her boyfriend.

Details about Stakt featuring in Shark Tank

Stakt was invented by co-founders and long-time friends Millie and Taylor after the yoga lovers were unable to find a mat to “support their new fitness regime” which involved pilates, sculpt, and strength training.

Talking about the Stakt, Millie & Taylor, mentioned on their official website shopstakt.com:

“As the world around us changed, so did our workouts…Stakt was born out of a love for sweating and a need for adaptation. Our ‘at-home workout’ was no longer just a weekly yoga class to wind down, and we needed a fitness mat that could keep up.”

After a “lengthy process of research & design, they created Stakt, the first patent pending stackable fitness mat that features a unique, foldable design for greater support, flexibility and mobility as you move.”

The co-founders have marketed the mat by sponsoring classes in Manhattan and SoHo. They have even been collaborating with fitness influencers to make the consumers aware of their products.

When they launched their product, it went viral on TikTok and completely sold out. The co-founders are now appearing on Shark Tank to pitch their product to make it more successful.

Features of Stakt Mat

A 10 mm thick Stakt is a “lightweight and highly compact” mat that can be folded “once or twice” for extra cushion for joints. When folded completely, the “mat transforms into a block that can be used for tricep dips, planks, push ups, lunges and more.”

Additional features include:

Size: 69″ x 23.6″ flat; 3″ x 23.6″ folded

Weighs 3 lbs

Resistant to toxic acids, oils, greases, odors and stress cracks.

It is double-sided, with one a smooth side and one with more grip

Available in three colors - seafoam, iron and rosewater.

Can be easily cleaned with a warm water, hand towel, and oil-free soap.

After exercising life off the mat, fitness lovers can send the mat back to the company for credit towards a new mat. The mat costs $86 and can be ordered from the official website.

Tune in on ABC on Friday at 8 pm ET to watch the new episode of Shark Tank.

