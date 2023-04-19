Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 10 (finale) release date, time, plot, and more details

Star Trek: Picard, currently in its third and final season, returned with episode ten, the season finale on Paramount Plus on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The fan-favorite science-fiction adventure series started airing on January 23, 2020 and has become quite popular over the past 2 seasons due to its fascinating plotlines. It has been created by Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Kirsten Beyer.

Followers of Star Trek: Picard have been buzzing with excitement to see how the much-awaited finale episode, titled, The Last Generation, will unfold. They are especially excited after Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 9, titled, Võx, had some pretty hard-hitting sets of events.

In the preceding episode, the audience witnessed Picard finding out some life-altering truth about Jack. The episode also showcased Picard and his entire team racing to save the entire galaxy from getting annihilated.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 10 (season finale) has been titled, The Last Generation

Scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT, the highly anticipated finale episode of the show's final season has been titled, The Last Generation. Terry Matalas has served as both the writer and director of the new episode.

The official synopsis for season 3's episode 10, given by Paramount Plus, reads as follows:

"In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they've ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion."

The official synopsis provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the finale episode. Needless to say, the synopsis makes it pretty clear that the episode will be full of electrifying action and drama. It will show viewers Jean-Luc Picard battling it out to rescue the entire galaxy from the biggest threat ever seen, along with both old and new crews. This epic battle will be their last stand.

It's safe to say that it will be quite thrilling to see how the grand saga comes to an end. Thus, the audience is in for a stimulating finale, even though they might be a little sad to see the series end.

Take a closer look at the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast members

The cast list for the show's final season entails:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher

Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is the final season of the show

As mentioned earlier, the show premiered on January 23, 2020, and the third and final season of the sci-fi show was first released on Paramount Plus on February 16, 2023.

As per the series' official synopsis

"In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new."

The description further states:

"This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

Don't forget to watch episode 10 (finale) of Star Trek: Picard season three on Paramount Plus this Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes