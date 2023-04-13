Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 9 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is the latest and final season of the fan-favorite science fiction drama series from the Star Trek franchise. It is all set to air episode 9 exclusively on the Paramount streaming platform on April 13, 2023, at 12 am ET/3 am PT. With only one more episode left in the series, the stakes will be high and fans will get to see whether Jean-Luc Picard and his crew manage to take back their starship.

Last week's episode showed an emotional reunion of the Next Generation crew, followed by a heavy discussion on how to proceed with Vadic's threat looming. Deanna noted that whatever the Changelings planned for Frontier Day was likely directly tied to Jack and Picard said that whatever was wrong with Jack had grown stronger. This meant that the darkness isn’t in Jack, but rather around him.

Deanna wanted to meet Jack and look inside his head but he was apprehensive. He eventually relented and Deanna found an ominous red door inside his mind which she urged him to open. The upcoming episode is expected to show fans a glimpse into what lies on the other side of the door.

Let us take a look at Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 9 release details

One of the most popular American television series, Star Trek: Picard, was initially released on January 23, 2020. After it was deemed to be a major hit, the show was renewed for two more seasons and fans are sad to see it reach the end of its journey.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 9 will be released on April 13, 2023, at 12 am ET/3 am PT on the Paramount Plus streaming website.

What to expect in this week's episode?

The upcoming episode has been titled Surrender, and fans can expect to see antagonist Vadic finally meet her demise, thanks to the efforts of Jean-Luc and the crew. However, there is still plenty for the Next Generation team and the crew of the USS Titan to contend with so that the story can be wrapped up.

They need to figure out how to deal with the elusive Changeling plot that will unfold during Starfleet’s big Frontier Day celebration. More importantly, the crew also needs to figure out what is up with Jack Crusher and what the Changelings want to do with him.

About season 3 of the Star Trek series

The official synopsis of Star Trek: Picard season 3 reads:

"In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

Star Trek: Picard season 3 stars the following:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Michael Dorn as Worf

Brent Spiner as Data

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Michelle Forbes as Ro Laren

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

Daniel Davis as Moriarty

Watch the penultimate episode of the sci-fi adventure series on Paramount on April 13, 2023.

