Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 5 release date, air time, plot, cast, and more

Star Trek: Picard, the highly immersive eighth installment in the popular Star Trek series franchise, is currently in its third and final season. The latest season is all set to air episode 5 this Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 3 am ET / 12 am PT, exclusively on Paramount+.

The sci-fi drama series, created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, has garnered a lot of positive responses from the audience due to its fascinating storyline.

Followers of the show have been quite curious and excited to see how episode 5 of season 3 will unfold, especially after Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 4, titled No Win Scenario, had some nail-biting series of events, including the Titan emerging from Nebula's gravity well.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 5 has been titled Imposter

Plot of the upcoming episode explored

Scheduled to be released this Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 3 am ET/midnight PT, the fifth episode of the Paramount+ show's third season has been titled Imposter. Cindy Appel and Chris Derrick have served as writers, while the episode has been directed by Dan Liu.

The official synopsis for season 3 episode 5, Imposter, given by Paramount+, reads:

"Caught by Starfleet and facing court martial, paranoia grows as Picard struggles to uncover whether a prodigal crewman from his past has returned as an ally or an enemy hellbent on destroying them all."

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode provides the audience with clues about what the new episode has in store for them, and from the looks of it, it is quite evident that the new episode will be highly dramatic and emotionally driven, as fans will witness Picard ending up in a tricky situation as he attempts to uncover the truth about whether the return of a prodigal crewman from his old days is a blessing or a curse.

The new episode will showcase Jean-Luc Picard in a frenzy as he faces grave difficulties while trying to uncover the truth. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for an arresting episode.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast list

The cast list for the show's final installment includes:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

The latest season of the series premiered on February 16, 2023, on Paramount+. The show's official synopsis reads:

"In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new."

The description continues:

"This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

Catch episode 5 of Star Trek: Picard season 3 this Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 3 am ET exclusively on Paramount+.

