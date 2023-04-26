Star Wars and Disney x UNDERCOVER collection: Release date and more details explored

The UNDERCOVER collection blends streetwear esthetics with high fashion sensibilities, resulting in a unique and stylish take on Star Wars and Disney merchandise. The collection includes graphic T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and accessories like backpacks and hats, all adorned with bold designs that reference classic Star Wars characters like Darth Vader and Boba Fett, as well as Disney favorites like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

For Spring/Summer 2016, Takahashi released a retrospective collection titled "The Greatest" for UNDERCOVER. This collection featured reimagined versions of older designs, most notably "SITH" and "JEDI" writing added to Star Wars-themed garments. He and his UNDERCOVER team recently used Disney IPs to form a three-way partnership with GU. After a sneak peek at the entire collection that was released last week, the fashion label has also announced the release date for the collection. The upcoming collection will launch on April 29 via the official website of UNDERCOVER.

The Star Wars and Disney x UNDERCOVER collection will pre-launch at Isetan Shinjuku and Hankyu Umeda on April 26

The first set of products celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of Return of the Jedi by looking back at the Original Trilogy. The line is spearheaded by two leather jackets that use UNDERCOVER's signature rider silhouette and feature oversized prints of Darth Vader and the New Hope movie poster, respectively.

The former features the classic "SITH" emblem in white across the chest. The black MA-1 reversible bomber jacket is another piece from the brand's SS16 collection. A white "SITH" word emerges in the chest, while a graphic showing Vader's helmet being destroyed shows it on the back.

Fans can view the battle between TIE Fighters, X-Wing Starfighters, an A-Wing, TIE Interceptor, the Millennium Falcon, and the approaching Death Star II in the backdrop when they flip over the all-over print. Then, there are two Yoda-themed shirt and shorts combinations, and finally, updated versions of 2016's "SITH" and "JEDI" designs feature on a unique tee celebrating the Return of the Jedi to round off the collection.

Star Wars and Disney x UNDERCOVER collection (Image via UNDERCOVER)

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are complemented by Winnie the Pooh, Tinker Bell, and Bambi, along with Marie from The Aristocats, on a wide range of merchandise. A Mickey Mouse stadium coat with a posh twist, complete with the mouse's likeness on both the back and front.

There are also three pastel-colored cardigans, each featuring an embroidered character. Accessories, including a wallet, bag, and pouch in two styles, as well as cropped and regular-cut tees featuring the aforementioned figures, complete the collection.

Star Wars and Disney x UNDERCOVER collection (Image via UNDERCOVER)

The Star Wars and Disney-themed UNDERCOVER collection is a unique and stylish addition to the world of Star Wars and Disney merchandise. With its bold designs and high-quality materials, the UNDERCOVER collection offers fans a fresh and exciting way to show off their love for both Star Wars and Disney. Whether one is a die-hard fan or simply looking for a cool and edgy take on Disney merchandise, this collection is sure to have something for everyone.

