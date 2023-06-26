Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Fox will broadcast a brand new episode of Stars on Mars season 1 on Monday, June 26 at 8 pm ET. The show has released three episodes of season 1 so far, and viewers have responded well to them.

The show features celebrities completing challenges in an environment reminiscent of space. The contestants must make important choices to survive in the competition since their future on the show will depend on every step they take.

Only nine contestants remain in the competition and two individuals will be eliminated during the upcoming episode of Stars on Mars. The synopsis of season 1 episode 4 of the show reads:

“Tensions are high amongst the nine remaining contestants, as the pressure of being away from Earth begins to take a toll; the contestants are sent on a mission that tests their perseverance; a special double elimination episode.”

Eureka Productions has produced Stars on Mars and the executive producers include Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Eden Gaha.

The challenge in Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4 will test the contestants' perseverance

Having to live in conditions similar to Mars while also appearing on television is not an easy task. As the contestants work through difficult tasks, everything they do is broadcast for the audience to watch. It is evident that some contestants find this difficult, especially after what happened in the previous episode.

The NFL player Richard Sherman expressed his desire to leave the show in episode 3 due to its difficulty. He spoke to Ronda Rousey and expressed how difficult it was for him to deal with the show's challenges, especially since he was missing his family and friends.

Furthermore, Sherman was also tired and unable to complete his task and felt like returning home. However, a much more difficult task awaits fans in this upcoming episode of the show, as this time, a new challenge will be introduced to test their perseverance.

The contestants set to compete in the upcoming episode of the show are Ariel Winter, Adam Rippon, Tinashe, Marshawn Lynch, Lance Armstrong, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Ronda Rousey, Natasha Leggero, and Tom Schwartz.

What happened in Stars on Mars season 1 episode 3

The previous episode, Fire in the Hole, dealt with challenges in the Martian desert. The synopsis of episode 3 read:

"The 10 remaining contestants brave the elements of the Martian desert to find out who has what it takes to survive when an unexpected fire breaks out in the hab; the assigned mission commander determines who is at risk of being extracted."

Richard, Natasha, and Marshawn found themselves in danger in episode 3 of Stars on Mars. Richard was eliminated at the end of the episode and Arial shared:

"It was an incredibly tough decision. Ronda was really really upset. I totally understand where she's coming from when you have people in the house that you feel like you can't continue without. But when Richard voted himself out, he had to leave."

The upcoming episode of Stars on Mars season 1 will air on Fox on Monday, June 26 2023 at 8 pm ET. In addition to this, fans can also watch the episode on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

