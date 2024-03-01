“Stay in a child's place": North West trying to play matchmaker for La La Anthony and Michael B Jordan in TikTok skit leaves netizens divided

In a recent video uploaded by popular VJ La La, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West can be heard playing the matchmaker for the VJ. She claims that North often tries to hook her up with Michael B. Jordan. In the TikTok video, the duo does the popular “I am” trend, where they both give out facts after repeating the same line.

La La started by saying:

“We’re best friends, of course, we’re going to spend ten hours doing TikToks.”

North West then went on and said:

“We’re best friends, of course. I always try to hook her up with Michael B. Jordan.”

As the TikTok video went viral, social media users were left surprised as many commented on how North is still a child and is yet trying to hook up two adults. One netizen also commented and said:

North's TikTok video with La La left netizens divided as she tries to play matchmaker. (Image via @The Neighborhood Talk/ Instagram)

As the two, La La and North attempted the trend on TikTok, they met with a lot of criticism on North playing as a matchmaker for La La.

La La claimed that she lets Kim’s daughter do her hair, while North stated that La La lets her drive. However, La La then exclaimed how the 10-year-old would get her arrested for talking about her driving. The video ends after the two sing North West’s lines to the song, Talking/ Once Again.

As the video went viral, it sparked a massive response from the netizens as many commented on how a 10-year-old was trying to play matchmaker. As an Instagram account, @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded the video on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

North's TikTok video with La La left netizens divided as she tries to play matchmaker. (Image via @The Neighborhood Talk/ Instagram)

On the other hand, many also sided with the celebrity kid and stated that she was just having fun. Appreciating North’s humor, many social media users also said:

La La is Kim Kardashian’s close friend, and the MTV VJ is often seen hanging out with Kim and her kids. La la, 41 years old, was married to Carmelo Anthony. However, the couple parted ways in 2021, after being married for 11 years.

While social media users continue to bash North West and La La, at the moment, neither of the parents, Kim or Kanye have spoken up on the fiasco.