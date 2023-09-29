Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit: Where to buy, release date, price and more details explored

Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal have blended creative and sporty vibes to reveal an exceptional away kit. This triad collaboration encapsulates innovation and style, offering a fresh take on sportswear with bold geometric prints and shades of halo pink and soft, pastel glow blue.

Designed to support Arsenal Women both on and off the pitch, the kit brings an exclusive charm to the sport.

The away kit and its accompanying travel range have Stella McCartney’s unique touch, with structured silhouettes, stylish travel wear, and a striking shirt with a playful blend of colors and patterns. These pieces not only stand out but also keep players comfortable, featuring AEROREADY technology to maintain dryness.

Released on 28th September, this limited-edition Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal away kit is available through Arsenal Direct, Arsenal stores, selected retail stores, and adidas.com.

Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit has released on September 28

Arsenal striker, Alessia Russo, expresses her excitement for the collection, admiring its bold and playful nature. Stella McCartney shares her pride in contributing to the women’s team and highlights the importance of self-expression through this collection.

Sustainability at core

Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit exemplifies sustainability with key pieces crafted from at least 47% recycled polyester and 100% organic cotton, underscoring Adidas' ambition to end plastic waste.

Accessories from Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit (Image via Twitter/@nnwigene)

This eight-piece collection is certainly a fusion of high-performance and consciously crafted innovation.

Debut and versatility

The kit will be debuted on the pitch on 6th October, marking the first time Arsenal Women will wear a separate kit from the men.

The men’s team will also showcase the gender-neutral jersey as a pre-match warm-up top, further illustrating the collection’s versatility and appeal to a wide audience.

Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit (Image via Twitter/@nnwigene)

The price range of the accessories from Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit

Arsenal Originals Essentials Joggers: ₹5,300.00

Arsenal x adidas by Stella McCartney Woven Jacket: ₹13,800.00

Arsenal x adidas by Stella McCartney Unisex Shirt: ₹9,000.00

Arsenal x adidas by Stella McCartney Woven Pants: ₹11,700.00

Arsenal x adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Shoe: ₹21,200.00

Pioneering women’s sportswear

Stella McCartney has been a pioneer in women’s sports performance since 2005 through her collaboration with Adidas. Together, they have been committed to offering unrivaled performance and style, supporting the modern woman in various sports disciplines.

Stella McCartney and Adidas and Arsenal Away Kit has released (Image via Twitter/@nnwigene)

The Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit is a fresh addition to this innovative collection, designed for the body, mind, and planet.

Adidas’ stronghold in football

Adidas continues to lead in football, sponsoring top clubs like Arsenal and renowned athletes, such as Alessia Russo. The brand’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and style is evident in each release, fostering a strong presence in the football world.

Stella McCartney x Adidas x Arsenal Away Kit is a remarkable fusion of fashion, functionality, and sustainability.

Collaboration of Stella McCartney, Adidas and Arsenal (Image via Twitter/@nnwigene)

Available from 28th September, fans and athletes alike can explore this limited-edition range at Arsenal Direct, selected retail stores, and adidas.com. Don’t miss the chance to experience this unique blend of creativity and performance!