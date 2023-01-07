Steve O Bucket list Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates and more 

American television personality and YouTuber Stephen Glover, popularly known as Steve O, has announced an extensive tour scheduled for 2023. The US leg of the tour will kick off on January 11 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and will continue until February 5 in Fairbanks, Alaska.

After the US leg, the artist will head to Australia and kick off his down-under tour on February 17 in Bundaberg, Queensland, and will stretch through March 12 in Adelaide, after which he will head to New Zealand where he will perform a set of shows, and conclude his tour on March 19 in Hawaii.

Announcing the tour, Steve O wrote:

“I’ve heard your cries for the bucket list tour and now you’re going to get it – I’m coming down under.”

Steve O's The Bucket Tour will kick off on January 11 in Cheyenne Wyoming

Tickets for Steve O's The Bucket List Tour are available via the artist’s official website. Tickets are priced from $35 and go up to $255. For some shows, tickets are available in various categories, including silver, gold, platinum, and meet-and-greet.

Jan 11, 2023 -- Cheyenne, Wy -- Cheyenne Civic Center

Jan 13, 2023 -- Boise, Id -- Egyptian Theatre

Jan 14, 2023 -- Boise, Id -- Egyptian Theatre

Jan 20, 2023 -- Tacoma, Wa -- Pantages Theater

Jan 21, 2023 -- Bellingham, Wa -- Mount Baker Theatre

Jan 22, 2023 -- Salem, Or -- Elsinore Theatre

Jan 25, 2023 -- Grants Pass, Or -- Rogue Theatre

Jan 26, 2023 -- Stockton, Ca -- The Bob Hope Theater

Jan 27, 2023 -- Grants Pass, Or -- Rogue Theatre

Jan 28, 2023 -- Redding, Ca -- Redding Civic Auditorium

Jan 29, 2023 -- Santa Rosa, Ca -- Luther Burbank Center

Feb 3, 2023 -- Anchorage, Ak -- William A. Egan Center

Feb 4, 2023 -- Fairbanks, Ak -- Hering Auditorium

Feb 5, 2023 -- Fairbanks, Ak -- Hering Auditorium

Steve-O @steveo It’s been too long since I was in Australia and New Zealand, but now I’m coming back! Tickets at steveo.com It’s been too long since I was in Australia and New Zealand, but now I’m coming back! Tickets at steveo.com! https://t.co/LfoyCzc2WB

Feb 17, 2023 -- Bundaberg, Qld -- Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Feb 19, 2023 -- Mackay, Qld -- Mecc Auditorium

Feb 20, 2023 -- Townsville, Qld -- Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Feb 21, 2023 -- Cairns, Qld -- Cpac Theatre

Feb 23, 2023 -- Rockhampton, Qld -- Pilbeam Theatre

Feb 24, 2023 -- Brisbane, Qld -- Eatons Hill Hotel

Feb 25, 2023 -- Gold Coast, Qld -- Sopo

Feb 26, 2023 -- Sunshine Coast, Qld -- Caloundra Rsl

Feb 27, 2023 -- Toowoomba, Qld- -- Empire Theatre

Feb 28, 2023 -- Coffs Harbour, Nsw -- C.Ex

Steve-O @steveo My stunts got way more intense when I moved to Albuquerque in 1996. The special I’m filming in Albuquerque for my Bucket List show is so much more intense, it’s ridiculous. Bring the energy, Albuquerque! You, too, Little Rock! (It’s being filmed in multiple cities) Woohoo!!! My stunts got way more intense when I moved to Albuquerque in 1996. The special I’m filming in Albuquerque for my Bucket List show is so much more intense, it’s ridiculous. Bring the energy, Albuquerque! You, too, Little Rock! (It’s being filmed in multiple cities) Woohoo!!! https://t.co/85JsU5HLte

Mar 1, 2023 -- Port Macquarie, Nsw -- Glasshouse Theatre

Mar 2, 2023 -- Newcastle, Nsw -- Nex

Mar 4, 2023 -- Sydney, Nsw -- Enmore Theatre

Mar 6, 2023 -- Perth, Wa -- Astor Theatre

Mar 8, 2023 -- Wollongong, Nsw -- Wollongong Town Hall

Mar 9, 2023 -- Canberra, Act -- Hellenic Club

Mar 10, 2023 -- Ballarat, Vic -- The Civic Hall

Mar 11, 2023 -- Melbourne, Vic -- Plenary Theatre (Mcec)

Mar 12, 2023 -- Adelaide, Sa -- Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

Mar 14, 2023 -- Christchurch, Nz -- Isaac Theatre

Mar 16, 2023 -- Wellington, Nz -- Lower Hutt Events Centre

Mar 17, 2023 -- Auckland, Nz -- Sky City Casino Theatre

Mar 19, 2023 -- Honolulu, Hi -- Hawaii Theatre

Steve O started his career making stunt videos from a very young age of 15, which also featured comical elements. The artist rose to popularity after he made an appearance on the MTV show Jackass, which first aired on television in 2000. The following year, he launched his own Steve O: Don't Try This At Home Tour, carving a name for himself as a stage performer.

Steve O was featured in Jackass: The Movie in 2002, and Jackass: Number 2 in 2006. In 2009, he committed to ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars and lasted on the show for six months, despite having no prior experience in dancing.

