Steve O Bucket list Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates and more 

American television personality and YouTuber Stephen Glover, popularly known as Steve O, has announced an extensive tour scheduled for 2023. The US leg of the tour will kick off on January 11 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and will continue until February 5 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
After the US leg, the artist will head to Australia and kick off his down-under tour on February 17 in Bundaberg, Queensland, and will stretch through March 12 in Adelaide, after which he will head to New Zealand where he will perform a set of shows, and conclude his tour on March 19 in Hawaii.
Announcing the tour, Steve O wrote:
“I’ve heard your cries for the bucket list tour and now you’re going to get it – I’m coming down under.”
Tickets for Steve O's The Bucket List Tour are available via the artist’s official website. Tickets are priced from $35 and go up to $255. For some shows, tickets are available in various categories, including silver, gold, platinum, and meet-and-greet.
- Jan 11, 2023 -- Cheyenne, Wy -- Cheyenne Civic Center
- Jan 13, 2023 -- Boise, Id -- Egyptian Theatre
- Jan 14, 2023 -- Boise, Id -- Egyptian Theatre
- Jan 20, 2023 -- Tacoma, Wa -- Pantages Theater
- Jan 21, 2023 -- Bellingham, Wa -- Mount Baker Theatre
- Jan 22, 2023 -- Salem, Or -- Elsinore Theatre
- Jan 25, 2023 -- Grants Pass, Or -- Rogue Theatre
- Jan 26, 2023 -- Stockton, Ca -- The Bob Hope Theater
- Jan 27, 2023 -- Grants Pass, Or -- Rogue Theatre
- Jan 28, 2023 -- Redding, Ca -- Redding Civic Auditorium
- Jan 29, 2023 -- Santa Rosa, Ca -- Luther Burbank Center
- Feb 3, 2023 -- Anchorage, Ak -- William A. Egan Center
- Feb 4, 2023 -- Fairbanks, Ak -- Hering Auditorium
- Feb 5, 2023 -- Fairbanks, Ak -- Hering Auditorium
- Feb 17, 2023 -- Bundaberg, Qld -- Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
- Feb 19, 2023 -- Mackay, Qld -- Mecc Auditorium
- Feb 20, 2023 -- Townsville, Qld -- Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre
- Feb 21, 2023 -- Cairns, Qld -- Cpac Theatre
- Feb 23, 2023 -- Rockhampton, Qld -- Pilbeam Theatre
- Feb 24, 2023 -- Brisbane, Qld -- Eatons Hill Hotel
- Feb 25, 2023 -- Gold Coast, Qld -- Sopo
- Feb 26, 2023 -- Sunshine Coast, Qld -- Caloundra Rsl
- Feb 27, 2023 -- Toowoomba, Qld- -- Empire Theatre
- Feb 28, 2023 -- Coffs Harbour, Nsw -- C.Ex
- Mar 1, 2023 -- Port Macquarie, Nsw -- Glasshouse Theatre
- Mar 2, 2023 -- Newcastle, Nsw -- Nex
- Mar 4, 2023 -- Sydney, Nsw -- Enmore Theatre
- Mar 6, 2023 -- Perth, Wa -- Astor Theatre
- Mar 8, 2023 -- Wollongong, Nsw -- Wollongong Town Hall
- Mar 9, 2023 -- Canberra, Act -- Hellenic Club
- Mar 10, 2023 -- Ballarat, Vic -- The Civic Hall
- Mar 11, 2023 -- Melbourne, Vic -- Plenary Theatre (Mcec)
- Mar 12, 2023 -- Adelaide, Sa -- Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre
- Mar 14, 2023 -- Christchurch, Nz -- Isaac Theatre
- Mar 16, 2023 -- Wellington, Nz -- Lower Hutt Events Centre
- Mar 17, 2023 -- Auckland, Nz -- Sky City Casino Theatre
- Mar 19, 2023 -- Honolulu, Hi -- Hawaii Theatre
Steve O started his career making stunt videos from a very young age of 15, which also featured comical elements. The artist rose to popularity after he made an appearance on the MTV show Jackass, which first aired on television in 2000. The following year, he launched his own Steve O: Don't Try This At Home Tour, carving a name for himself as a stage performer.
Steve O was featured in Jackass: The Movie in 2002, and Jackass: Number 2 in 2006. In 2009, he committed to ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars and lasted on the show for six months, despite having no prior experience in dancing.