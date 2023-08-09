"Stole my heart": AGT fans react to Eduardo Antonio's sensational performance in AGT season 18 episode 10

America's Got Talent (AGT) stage has witnessed countless auditions, but once in a while, a performance comes along that leaves everyone in awe. The latest episode of season 18 brought fans just such a moment, courtesy of the remarkable 11-year-old mariachi soloist, Eduardo Antonio Trevino. His stunning voice and captivating presence not only impressed judges but also stole the hearts of AGT fans across the nation.

In the culmination of the final set of auditions on Tuesday, August 8, spanning a captivating two-hour showcase, an impressive array of gifted individuals and groups took their turn on the spotlighted stage.

Amid this talented ensemble, one particular standout was Eduardo Antonio, who not only came with his mariachi band but also delivered one of the most sensational performances of this episode. AGT fans took to social media to commend the 11-year-old's performance, with one even writing how he stole their heart:

"A mini Vincente Fernandez": AGT fans astounded by Eduardo Antonio's performance in episode 10 of season 18

Eduardo Antonio Trevino, hailing from Houston, took the AGT stage by storm during the last audition round episode. Despite his tender age of 11, Eduardo's mariachi prowess showcased a talent beyond his years. It wasn't just his snappy outfit or beaming grin that caught everyone's attention - his magnetic personality radiated from the moment he stepped onto the stage.

Born into a lineage steeped in mariachi music, Eduardo's roots run deep in the genre. As he shared with judge Sofia Vergara, his great-grandfather's musical legacy dates back to 1926. "My great-grandfather recorded music in 1926," he told the judge. "But financial needs forced him 'to give up the dream.'" However, destiny had other plans for Eduardo, who is now living out a dream of his own on the AGT stage.

Watching this astounding performance, AGT fans took to Twitter to applaud the 11-year-old's singing voice and even compared him to the legendary Mexican ranchera singer, Vincente Fernandez. Here are some of their reactions:

Eduardo Antonio performed La Charreada in America's Got Talent season 18 episode 10

Eduardo's journey in music began almost as soon as he could talk, and by 2020, he'd already picked up the guitar. His enchanting voice and undeniable passion for mariachi, traditional Mexican folk music, propelled him to stages across his home state.

He performed La Charreada accompanied by five talented musicians on the stage of AGT's season 18 episode 10. The song chosen was an ode to the joys of the rodeo as it is a vibrant piece of traditional mariachi music written by Felipe Bermejo.

Eduardo's rendition was nothing short of exceptional - clear, confident, and accompanied by a huge smile. His performance received a standing ovation from judges and audiences alike.

Judges were unanimous in their praise for his performance. Sofia Vergara applauded his presence, smile, and personality. Heidi Klum pointed out his ability to sustain such high notes perfectly, while Howie Mandel confessed he isn't familiar with mariachi music but found himself enjoying it thoroughly.

Simon Cowell was left in shock as he said, "I absolutely loved this audition, love you. I'm still a little bit shocked that that was singing because you're so young and you’re like a proper lead singer. You have a natural talent."

Now with the ninth round of auditions culminating, the spotlight will shift to the impending live performances. The next episode of season 18 is set to air on August 15, 2023.