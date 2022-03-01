Stolen by Their Father cast list: Meet Sarah Drew and others of Lifetime's thriller

Lifetime’s upcoming movie, Stolen by Their Father, is all set to premiere on Saturday, March 5 at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime. It is a thriller drama inspired by author Lizbeth Meredith's life.

The film is a true story based on her memoir titled Pieces of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters. It features Sarah Drew in the lead, playing the role of Lizbeth Meredith.

Stolen by Their Father is a story about a mother who goes to lengths to bring her daughters home after their father kidnaps them. The children had left to meet their father, Meredith’s abusive ex-husband, for a non-custodial visit. After a few days, the mother discovers that the father has taken them to Greece and if she makes any wrong moves, she might not see her daughters ever again.

The official synopsis of the Lifetime thriller reads,

“For the next two years, fueled by the memories of her own childhood kidnapping, Lizbeth travels to the White House and Greece, burning through every dime and favor to get her children back. One false move, and her ex-husband will vanish with her girls guaranteeing that Lizbeth will never see them again.”

It adds,

“Two false moves and he’ll make good on his promise to kill her. But a mother’s love knows no borders, and Lizbeth will risk everything to protect her daughters and bring them back home.”

Meet the cast of Stolen by Their Father

1) Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew is popularly known for playing Dr. April Kepner in the hit series Grey’s Anatomy. The Long Island-born actress was last seen in the Hallmark drama One Summer.

She has appeared in multiple TV series including Cruel Summer, Seattle Grace: Message of Hope, Mad Men, Supernatural, and Everwood. Some of her movie credits include Front of the Class, Mom’s Night Out, Christmas Pen Pals, and Christmas in Vienna.

Drew will be seen playing Lizbeth Meredith in Stolen by Their Father. The producer, director, and writer is married to Peter Lanfer and lives with their two kids and their dog in Los Angeles.

2) Kimonas Kouris

Kimonas Kouris is an actor from Greece who will play the father’s role in the upcoming Lifetime flick. Going by his Instagram feed, he is passionate about his work and loves spending time with his pets.

Kouris has done many incredible short films including Pacino’s Way, Iskioma, Avanos, and Nexting. He has also appeared in other projects like Pack of Sheep, The Audience, Exapsi, Journey from Greece, and Iroides.

3) Carina Battrick and Valentina Battrick

Carina and Valentina Battrick are sisters who are set to play siblings in Stolen by Their Father. Carina will play Marianthi, while Valentina will play Meredith.

Among the sisters, Carina is an experienced actress, model, and dancer who started her acting career at the age of four. She has appeared in Feel the Beat, Chucky, Falling, and Impulse.

Valentina is the eldest sister, who is also a dancer and actress. She is a singer and a gifted student. She has done many projects including Fear Thy Neighbor, The Wishing Tree, and According to Kids.

The sisters also have a younger sibling named Antonia Battrick, who will soon begin her acting career as a child artist.

More about the show's team

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Stolen by Their Father also stars Caroline Palmer as Lynn, Tara Yelland as Cheryl, John Tokatlidis as the Immigration Officer, Jinny Wong as Janet, Dorrett White as Sophie, and Katerina Taxia as Tina.

The upcoming thriller drama has been directed by Simone Stock and written by Barbara Kymlicka.

Edited by Sabika