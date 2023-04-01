Stormzy This is What I Mean Day 2023: Lineup, tickets and all you need to know

Stormzy is set to host the This is What I Mean Day at All Points Festival on August 18, 2023, at the Victoria Park, London. The 2023 All Points Festival is scheduled to be held from August 18 and will continue till August 28.

Stormzy's collaboration with the festival, for which he is the first headliner as well as a lineup curator, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page:

"@stormzy takes over Luno presents All Points East for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’, Friday 18 August 2023. In a UK Exclusive show, Stormzy will team up with APE to curate an unmissable day of music."

Tickets for the artist's event are currently available on the official website of the festival - https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/events/stormzy-this-is-what-we-mean-day/#tickets-grid - as well as from www.axs.co.uk. General tickets are priced at £93.99 plus processing fees, while primary Entry tickets are priced at £104.15 plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at £145.95 plus processing fees.

MS Banks and Kehlani will be joining Stormzy for the This is What I Mean Day event at the All Points Festival

Stomzy, who is also collaborating with the live entertainment company AEG to bring forth the event, stated the following about the This is What I Mean Day event in a general statement:

"I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different.We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band."

As of now, the lineup announced includes:

Kehlani

Sampha

Knucks

Lucky Daye

WSTRN

Ms Banks

The No Signal Stage

Kehlani is an American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, which was released on January 27, 2017. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Meanwhile, the English singer-songwriter Sampha collaborated with Stormzy on his album This is What I Mean. Aside from that, the singer is best known for his debut studio album, Process, which won the Album of the Year award at the 2013 Mercury Prize.

Ashley Afamefuna Nwachukwu, aka Knucks, is a British record producer and rapper involved in the grime music subgenre of electronic dance music. Lucky Daye, who made his debut on season 4 of American Idol, will also join Stormzy. He is best known for his album Table for Two, which won the Best Progressive R&B Album award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Additionally, WSTRN is announced as one of the headliners in the event. formed by Akelle Charles, Haile and Louis Rei, WSTRN is an afroswing music collective from West London. The group is best known for their third mixtape, WSTRN Season, Vol. 2, which peaked at number 82 on the UK charts.

British rapper Thyra Ebony Kigho Deshaun Oji, aka Ms Banks, was one of the collaborators on the new album by Stormzy. She has also released three mixtapes in her solo career, which have failed to chart so far.

Stormzy rose to prominence with his debut EP, Dreamers Disease

Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., better known by his stage name Stormzy, was born on July 26, 1993, in London. He began his music career with the Wicked Skengman freestyle series in the UK underground music scene.

Stomzy released his debut EP, Dreamers Disease, on July 20, 2014, to positive reviews. While the EP failed to chart, it garnered several awards, including Best Grime award at the 2014 MOBO Awards.

The rapper received critical acclaim with his debut studio album, Gang Signs & Prayer, which was released on February 24, 2017. The album was a critical success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK and Ireland album charts, as well as winning the British Album of the Year award at the 2018 Brit Awards.

