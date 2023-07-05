"Stranger to me": RHONJ star Rachel Fuda's son, Jaiden opens up about birth mother 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Rachel Fuda's son, Jaiden Fuda, recently opened up about his feelings regarding his birth mother. The 16-year-old expressed his disappointment with his convict birth mother, Brittany Malsch after she made negative comments about his step-mom in a series of jailhouse interviews.

RHONJ star John Fuda's ex-girlfriend gave a series of interviews during her time in jail, bashing the reality TV star's current wife, Rachel Fuda. The comments made in the interview didn't sit well with the high-schooler, who spoke to Page Six and made his feelings regarding his-birth mother clear.

“I have no feelings of anger or animosity toward her; she’s like a stranger to me,” he said.

"I'm annoyed by (Brittany Malsch)": Rachel Fuda's son, Jaiden on his birth mother

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Rachel Fuda officially adopted her stepson, Jaiden Fuda, the early stages of which featured in season 13 of RHONJ.

The airing of the adoption on the show is what acted as a catalyst for his birth mother, Brittany Malsch to launch a "smear campaign" that "really affected" Jaiden, as per his father John Fuda. Following the May 2 RHONJ episode, where John and Rachel Fuda were seen discussing the initial legal steps to be taken for the adoption, Malsch told The Sun:

"If I had nothing to do with this situation, I would be watching the show thinking how lame she is - completely disregarding Jaiden's personal life and feelings and taking shots at me to make her look like a knight in shining armor of a stepmom."

Apart from taking a dig at Rachel Fuda, she expressed that she isn't surprised by the couple trying to adopt her son.

"I actually predicted this would happen when I first heard about them being on the show. John will take any opportunity to make himself look better by making me look worse. But I'm unfazed by what others say and think," she continued.

It was after this that the 16-year-old decided to speak about the issue and said that his parents have been trying not to talk about Brittany in a negative light.

"I’m annoyed by [Brittany Malsch] making this public. My parents made a strong effort not to talk about her shortcomings or bash her,” he told Page Six.

RHONJ star, John Fuda also expressed his disappointment in Malsch's actions. He accused her of trying to "take advantage of publicity instead of thinking of Jaiden's well-being." He also mentioned that he occasionally allowed the teenager to have supervised visits with her, hoping that "she could straighten herself out." It is important to note that Brittany earlier claimed that John Fuda banned her from seeing her son.

Jaiden has repeatedly made it clear that despite his parents consistently asking him to pay a visit to his birth mother, he doesn't wish to do so.

"I say ‘no,’ I wish her well and hope she stops trying to reach out to me while bashing my mom and dad," he said.

Britanny Malsch is currently serving her sentence as an inmate at the Millicent Fenwick House, a recovery residence located in Paterson, New Jersey. She has been convicted of several charges including burglary, money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine in the first degree.

John and Malsch were in a relationship for four years, which ended in 2009. In 2011, a New Jersey judge granted him sole custody of their son. A few years later, in 2017, John then got married to Rachel in New Jersey. Apart from Jaiden, the couple is also parents to two daughters, Gianella and Giuliana.

Poll : 0 votes