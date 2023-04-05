Stussy X Gang Starr new collection: Release date and everything to know about the collab

Stussy is a fashion brand founded in 1980 by Shawn Stussy, a surfboard maker from Southern California. The brand gained popularity through its signature logo, which consists of the brand name written in a hand-drawn script font.

The brand's clothing line began with basic surf-inspired designs and expanded to include a range of streetwear and high-end fashion pieces. The brand's aesthetic blends surf, skating, and hip-hop cultural elements, resulting in a unique style that has influenced many other streetwear brands over the years.

In celebration of the 50th hip-hop anniversary, the brand is collaborating with two of the best artists in the hip-hop industry, DJ Premier and Guru. The products from the collaboration will drop on April 7, 2023, at 10 am.

Stussy x Gang Starr collection will feature seven full-length LPs

DJ Premier and Guru are a famed hip-hop combo from Brooklyn. The duo is widely regarded as Gang Starr and is among the most successful MC-and-producer pairings in the entire history of hip-hop. DJ Premier and Guru have created seven studio albums that seamlessly blend New York jazz and hip-hop.

The Stussy x Gang Starr collection will include various t-shirts and other pieces with some of the duo's most famous lyrics. These lyrics will be taken from songs such as Daily Operation and Take It Personal, both released in 1992. According to the teasers, the collection will also have some fan-favorite photographs of the duo printed on some of the t-shirts.

Stussy said,

“Stüssy has collaborated with the legendary Brooklyn-based duo Gangstarr. DJ Premier and Guru together released seven full-length LPs that cleverly combined New York jazz and hip hop. The collaborative t-shirt features lyrics from “Take It Personal” and from “Daily Operation,” which was released in 1992. Stüssy & Gangstarr is available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations, and stussy.com on Friday, April 7th at 10am.”

DJ Premier and Guru's Gang Starr was formed in 1985

Gang Starr was an American hip-hop duo consisting of rapper Guru (born Keith Elam) and DJ/producer DJ Premier (born Christopher Martin). The group was formed in 1985 in Boston, Massachusetts, and later relocated to Brooklyn, New York.

Gang Starr is widely regarded as one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history. They were known for their unique style, which combined Guru's socially conscious and introspective lyrics with Premier's innovative and intricate production. Premier's beats were characterized by his use of jazz and funk samples and his ability to create complex, layered tracks that perfectly complemented Guru's flow.

Throughout their careers, Gang Starr released six studio albums, several compilation albums, and a number of singles. Some of their most popular and acclaimed tracks include Mass Appeal, Above the Clouds, and Moment of Truth.

Sadly, Guru passed away in 2010 at the age of 48 due to complications from cancer. Despite their short-lived career, Gang Starr's impact on hip-hop culture continues to be felt to this day, and their music remains beloved by fans all over the world.

