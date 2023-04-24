Succession season 4 episode 3 recap: Shadow of the father

Succession season 4 episode 3 was by far the most Succession-like episode in this season, combining elements of comedy, twists, and failing Roy siblings. Titled Kill List, this episode finally saw the GoJo deal materialize as a towering Alexandar Skarsgåard stepped in the boots of Matsson once again and handed out a harsh lesson to the newly crowned CEBros, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) Roy.

The said episode almost seemed to echo Late Logan's (played by Brian Cox) words as he called his sons incompetent. What seemed to reflect even more was Logan's impression of Kendall, who he always claimed lacked "killer instincts," and it was never more visible than in this episode.

It also possessed the better parts of the Roy sibling who does have the "killer instincts," Shiv (Sarah Snook), who was going to turn against her brothers one way or another after the events of the previous episode.

Succession season 4 episode 5 is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Succession season 4 episode 5 gets the best of both worlds together

Succession is known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it is known for its offbeat comedy, which seems to find a place amongst the most random of places. The ongoing season's episode 5 gets the best of both worlds together by concentrating on the dramatic GoJo deal, which has been on paper for quite a while, and on the incompetence shared by the Roy brothers, which so separates them from their cutthroat father.

This episode sees the Roy siblings (all of them) and the "village elders" (Gerri, Frank, etc.) travel to a remote Norwegian location for a deal getaway to finalize the GoJo offer. But of course, there are meant to be some big surprises hidden before something so pivotal happens.

Succession @succession



A new episode of Bleed the Swede.A new episode of #Succession is streaming now on @HBOMax. Bleed the Swede. A new episode of #Succession is streaming now on @HBOMax. https://t.co/DHIUnp744U

Now the eccentric Matsson wants ATN as well, but Roman is not okay with this, given his love for his dead father. Kendall is also not okay with letting someone else do the power play while he agrees. After some shared heat around the room, Ken tries to clarify that ATN was theirs to keep. But a billionaire wants what he wants.

So, instead of going through the knucklehead boys trying to live up to a legacy that no one thinks they are worth, Matsson instead talks to Shiv, who has recently been sidelined by the brothers. With clever compliments and a build of trust, Matsson, who is the real winner of Succession season 4 episode 5, gets clarity on what he needs to do to acquire all of it. Shiv, on the other hand, does let him in quite charmingly.

The next day culminates in a bitter war of words after Matsson realized and confronted Kendall and Roman about "scooby-doing" the deal with the help of the negative press. This led to Roman finally bursting out about Matsson's inability to do concrete business and accusing him of being one of the reasons for Roman's death.

Anyhow, these words soon fall hollow as Roman and Kendall return to the flight to find out that Matsson has made an offer that they cannot refuse. Ironically for the power dynamics, Matsson asks Shiv on the phone to click a picture of her brothers following this news.

This effectively proves that Matsson and Shiv have sided with each other while the deal is now imminent. The only thing that does hang in the air is Roman and Kendall's futures.

Succession season 4 episode 5 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes