Suchwita Ep 9: 5 moments that show BTS' SUGA and RM's chaotic energy

BTS' SUGA (as AGUST D) was a guest on the ninth episode of his own show, Suchwita, as leader RM took over his duties of hosting. Since the last album in the AGUST D trilogy, D-DAY, was released and is taking the world by storm, the two rappers had a chat about the progression of SUGA's alter ego, his upcoming world tour, and the bandmates' expectations for the future.

Between serious discussions about music and creativity, the longtime collaborators and friends also spoke about the younger BTS members' penchant for taking off their shirts, how the process of making a song isn't always pretty, and why the Haegeum rapper will not allow RM to take over his show.

RM being unimpressed with SUGA's cuteness, talking about spending 13 years together, and more chaotic BTS' SUGA and RM moments from Suchwita

1) RM's stoic face after SUGA showed off a viral TikTok challenge

As many fans must know, BTS' SUGA has planned an online fansign event as part of his promotions for D-DAY. He told RM that he had practiced famous challenges that fans might want to see, and showed a very chaotic version of the now infamous "I'm sorry for being cute" challenge that he had earlier learnt with Jimin.

RM was left speechless after seeing that and later added that it was very annoying to watch him, even though he did admit that the elder member was cute. The annoyance on Kim Nam-joon's face will remind viewers how close the BTS members are and teasing each other is second nature.

2) RM exposing ARMY's for their enthusiasm over Jung Kook's Calvin Klein photoshoot

Jung Kook's Calvin Klein campaign has been a major point of discussion among fans, a fact that the BTS members have taken cognizance of. Leader RM was especially taken by how fans suddenly agreed that BTS' second chapter would also be fun after they glimpsed Jeon Jung-kook's pictures, which had the singer's underwear "almost down to his ileum [the uppermost pubic bone]."

BTS' SUGA responded that the youngest member was like a real "pop star" after the photoshoot. The two Respect rappers also brought up Jimin's daring outfits from the music video for Set Me Free pt. 2 from FACE, making fun of him for wearing outerwear and jackets to "take it off."

3) SUGA's amusement when RM listed off his multiple achievements

While the temporary host RM was talking about how he was the only artist on Spotify to have over a hundred million streams under three stage names, that is SUGA, BTS, and AGUST D, the man under discussion was in a playful mood.

He kept looking at the different cameras in the studio, as RM rattled off how impressive it was that BTS' SUGA was able to overcome many hardships to achieve this feat. The contrast between the robot-like narration of the moonchild rapper and Min Yoon-gi's enthusiasm and fake surprise over his own achievements is sure to make viewers laugh.

4) BTS' SUGA talking about his slump as RM calls him tiresome like an "ex-girlfriend"

BTS' leader is known for his metaphors and wordplay, but he took it to the next level when he referred to as the elder member as being "like an ex-girlfriend" when they were discussing the latter's slump periods.

SUGA was talking about entering a phase where it is difficult to be creative "every two or three years" leading RM to add that it was exhausting to deal with the Shadow rapper in those moments, almost "like a girlfriend" who he has known for a long time.

Many fans would know that BTS' SUGA likes to bring up the fact that he lived with RM for 13 years frequently, but no one could have quite predicted the Persona rapper's sudden analogy between his hyung and a long-time partner.

5) SUGA and RM bickering over which is better, Suchwita or R-chwita

As the episode was recorded to promote the latest AGUST D album, it was temporarily renamed to RChwita, in honor of RM who was the interviewer. Before introducing the guest, RM walked in singing "SUGA is gone, RM has taken over" to the tune of Daechwita. When asked what he thought about the new name, however, SUGA claimed that it did not sound as good as Suchwita.

Towards the end of the episode, BTS' SUGA suggested that they clink glasses and say, "Su-chwita", which was rejected by RM. The younger member even started to say that he did not want to say anything as SUGA was older but was promptly interrupted by the Daechwita rapper who announced that he could not let R-chwita take over.

SUGA will be back to host the show from the next episode, but fans would certainly not mind an R-chwita comeback sometime in the future.

Other unmissable moments include BTS' SUGA admitting that he fell asleep the first night he went away from Seoul to finish his album, RM reluctantly agreeing to support the People rapper's dreams of becoming a vocalist, and the two rappers reminiscing about the past despite agreeing not to.

While SUGA is all set to perform at multiple locations as part of his first-ever solo world tour, the teaser for the next Suchwita episode reveals the guest (as identified by fans) to be SEVENTEEN's Woozi. Fans of both groups are considerably excited as the two are known to be producers and composers for their groups, apart from having similar facial features.

