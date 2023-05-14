Summer Baking Championship release date, air time and plot on Food Network

Summer Baking Championship, Food Network’s new cooking competition is set to air on Monday, May 15. The upcoming series is yet another spin-off of the Baking Championship series that has been on air since 2004 and will feature 10 bakers as they compete in a series of challenges to become the winner of the $25,000 grand prize.

Food Network’s press release states about the upcoming series:

"On the newest addition of the fan-favorite Baking Championship franchise, ten talented bakers from around the country tackle unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients, and celebrations of the season for a chance to take home a $25,000 grand prize."

Tune in on Monday, May 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the two-episode premiere of Summer Baking Championship on the Food Network.

All about Summer Baking Championship ahead of its season premiere on the Food Network

Baking Championship's upcoming spin-off series, Summer Baking Championship is set to premiere on Monday.

The upcoming cooking competition will feature 10 bakers as they compete to become the recipient of the $25,000 grand prize by competing in various Summer themed challenges.

In the season premiere of the show, Summer Baking Championship will feature a challenge that will “recall sweet summer memories by waters” as the contestants are tasked with creating a dozen doughnuts resembling water floaties.

As part of the challenge, the doughnuts must create an additional 3D element for decoration. The following challenge will task the contestants to bake a cake using a “gelatin water feature” according to the press release.

The press release further states:

"Throughout the season the bakers will have to elevate summer classics like ice cream sandwiches, s’mores, cobbler and cream pies. They will also face challenges highlighting the best summer has to offer from juicy fruit to outdoor activities."

During the show, the contestants will also be tasked with making desserts to honor the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. For the grand finale, the top three bakers will celebrate the 4th of July by making a two-tier cake resembling a parade float.

Set to appear in the upcoming baking competition as contestants include Alyssa Alcantara from San Diego, California, John Boyle from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kyle Davis from Springfield, Missouri, Kristina Krause from Leesburg, Virginia, Tohann Le Bescond from Ocala, Florida, Ally Radziewicz from Syracuse, New York, Lisa Lu from Healdsburg, California, Anrika Martin from Kingston, New York, Zoe Peckich from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Carlos Pena from Los Vegas, Nevada.

The upcoming installment of the Baking Championship will see Bachelor Nation’s Jesse Palmer serve as host while Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips serve as the judges of the baking competition.

Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food Network said about Summer Baking Championship:

"We’re excited to build on the momentum of the Spring competition by expanding the franchise to include the new Summer Baking Championship. Viewers are in for a treat as all of summer’s refreshing flavors and seasonal ingredients are packed into this competition, making it the perfect kick-off to summertime fun!”

Tune in on Monday, May 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Summer Baking Championship on Food Network.

