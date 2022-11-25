Who are the co-hosts of Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming special 2022? Details explored

Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming, which is set to air on Monday, November 28, at 9:00 pm ET, is another installment of Food Network and Discovery’s festive lineup to make the holiday season even more exciting.

In the upcoming segment, Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli will challenge the four former champions for another round of the baking reality show. The duo have been co-hosts and judges of the Kids Baking Championship segment and are ready to return with another segment filled with the holiday season.

Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming special airs on November 28 (Image via Instagram/@foodnetwork)

The press release for the holiday special reads as:

"On Monday, November 28th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+, four previous winners are showing off their incredible skills in the hour-long special Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming."

It continues:

"Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge the champs to bring the holiday cheer with “Decked Out Yule Logs” for the chance to win a prize package worth $10,000."

Meet the co-hosts of Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming special

Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli are set to return with another festive segment of the Kids Baking Championship to wrap up the holiday season. The two have been seen hosting the specials since its inception this year and are ready to return for one last time on Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming special.

Duff Goldman

Cooking has been a part of his life since the tender age of four and when he was in the second grade, he almost lost his little finger while carving a pumpkin. However worrisome the situation may have been for a young Duff, that’s when he realized that he belonged in the kitchen.

The host of Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming special started working professionally at a bagel shop at the age of 14 and while his first job didn’t work out so well, he’s been on a mission to add “his own crazy spin on food” since then.

Duff believes that one can discover their inner creativity and celebrate with each other through the fun of baking and to stay true to his word, he’s been mentoring young bakers on Food Network’s kids baking series to show them how fun the process can be. While he holds degrees in history and philosophy, Duff later went to the CIA and worked in multiple culinary organizations such as the French Laundry and more.

He’s now a well-known face on the Food Network, but when the classically trained chef is not on TV, he likes to get messy and have fun in the kitchen. In a conversation with Tasting Table in September 2022, he spoke about his DIY cake decorating studio, Duff’s Cakemix, where people can come and decorate cakes.

When asked about his favorite part about the DIY studio, he said:

"It's a more — I don't know, philosophical — a less visceral enjoyment when I see kids leaving the store. There's this sense of accomplishment that they have where they're like, "I made this, and it's good. It's awesome."

Valerie Bertinelli

The Golden Globe award-winning actress and acclaimed author is well known for starring in her own Food Network show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, which won her two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Program and Outstanding Culinary Host.

The actress first gained fame for her role on CBS’ long-running series One Day at a Time, followed by Hot in Cleveland. Valerie received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, and became a Special Correspondent for Start TODAY with Valerie Bertinelli in 2020.

Her bio stated:

"This is personal. It’s the place where I can commune and share with like-minded people who know that all the important things in life get discussed while we chop and season and sweeten and stir."

The duo are ready to co-host the Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming special, which is all set to air on Monday, November 28, on Food Network and Discovery+ at 9 pm ET.

