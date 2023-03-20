Summer House season 7 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Summer House season 7 episode 6, titled Panic at the Disco, will air on Bravo on Monday, March 20 at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming app.

The episode will start off with a fun disco-themed party but will get intense as the cast members start fighting over previous issues. Everyone will also deal with the aftermath of Kyle's outburst as he accused Lindsay of ruining his friendship with Carl.

Summer House season 7 episode 6: Carl confronts Kyle

This week on Summer House, Carl will confront Kyle over the latter's remarks as he does not want to put their friendship in jeopardy. He will also ask Kyle never to speak to his partner in such a rude manner. In a promo, Carl asks Kyle if he even likes him and Lindsay anymore.

Kyle can be seen getting anxious during the conversation as he feels that it is still a little bit early to talk about what happened.

Meanwhile, female cast members will decorate the garden for the first party of the season. In a preview, Paige can be seen laughing at the photo wall as it was not done well.

Amanda will return to the house after being called untrustworthy by Danielle as she did want Lindsay to dictate how she lived her life and celebrated her birthday over the weekend. Amanda had previously accused Lindsay of instigating others against her, before ganging up on her with other cast members.

Amanda will also bring her two puppies, who will also be a part of the party.

Danielle and Lindsay, on the other hand, will get into an argument about the latter moving too fast in her relationship with Carl and even thinking of having babies after dating for just one year. While Lindsay looks for her friend's acceptance, Danille tells her in a preview that she was being very defensive about her relationship.

Meanwhile, Paige will also talk about Lindsay's relationship with others, claiming that she was trying to change herself for her partner.

Elsewhere, Sam will flirt with someone at the party, which will make others feel awkward.

Recap of Summer House season 7 episode 5

Bravo's description of the previous episode read:

"The slumber party turns into a nightmare when a blowup between Kyle and Lindsay leaves Carl stuck in the middle; Gabby leads the charge on the first bash of the summer; a confession from Danielle turns Lindsay's world upside down."

Last week on Summer House, Lindsay and Carl left for the Hamptons early in the morning as they did not want to confront Kyle, who had called the former a master manipulator. Samantha and Gabby played tennis while the other cast members talked about their love lives. Gabby revealed that she will stop talking to a guy just because he is a Taurus.

Later, everyone went to the club but Carl and Lindsay isolated themselves from the group. This did not sit well with Danielle as she felt excluded from their lives.

Newcomer Gabby hosted a Studio Fifty Forest party but since she did not have much experience, she failed to provide food or drinks to the guests. Danielle said that Lindsay’s new relationship was very fragile.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.

