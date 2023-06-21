Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 recap: Get ready for the terror of Lex Luthor

Superman & Lois showcases the adventures of Clark Kent, aka Superman, and his family, who reside in the city of Smallville. His family consists of his wife, Lois Lane, and their children. The man of steel keeps running into new villains, but it certainly looks like his next archnemesis is the most dangerous one so far.

This episode of Superman & Lois, titled Injustice, saw the brutal introduction of Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor character. He had been imprisoned for 17 years, and he strived for revenge. This episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Michael Narducci. It aired on The CW on June 20, 2023.

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 recap: What was Lex Luthor's first major move?

After weeks of anticipation, Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor finally entered the city of Smallville. This particular Luthor is not a traditional one. Even though he is still bald and a billionaire, unlike the earlier versions, he has a thick, gnarly beard, which is enough to scare the wits out of anybody.

Moreover, his entrance was very strategic. At first, he showed up at the Kent farm and told Lois Lane that her job as a reporter was being snatched away from her. She needed to bid adieu to her career. He said that it was for her false reporting that he had been incarcerated for 17 years. His relationship with his daughter was ruined, and what Lois was getting in return was nothing compared to what he had suffered.

Lex Luthor could have done a lot more. However, putting an end to Lois's career cannot be his only master plan. The episode ended with Luthor meeting with a dangerous-looking Bizarro. Die-hard fans of the show are aware that, apart from rats, the only thing Bizarro longs for is vengeance.

Apart from the above story, Superman's son Jordan made a silly move by helping his father save a tornado and posing for photos with the people whose lives he had saved. He is supposed to be more responsible because his father's identity is a secret, and all this can easily give things away. Kyle was aware that Jonathan's father was Superman, so Jonathan was being treated as a King at the firehouse.

The story of Kyle and Jonathan is uncertain for now, but fans are hopeful to see this plot evolve in the future.

Superman & Lois synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Superman & Lois reads,

"After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books' famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever -- dealing with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older."

It continues,

"Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice."

Superman & Lois was developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing. It was recently renewed for a fourth season.

