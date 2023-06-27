Survival of the Thickest on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

Survival of the Thickest is a brand new and highly enticing comedy drama series that is all set to arrive exclusively on Netflix on July 13, 2023. The upcoming Netflix series has been adapted from Michelle Buteau's memoir of the same name. Buteau has also acted as the creator of the series, along with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

Survival of the Thickest will revolve around a highly passionate and enthusiastic African-American stylist named Mavis Beaumont. The series will dive into the protagonist's colorful experiences as she tries to reinvent her life on her own terms. The official trailer for the series was launched by the streaming platform on June 23, 2023.

Season 1 of Survival of the Thickest will have a total of 8 episodes

Scheduled to be released on July 13, 2023, the highly anticipated first season of the series consists of eight episodes collectively. The air time of all eight episodes is 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET).

One of the creators of the Netflix show, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, has also served as the developer of the series. The series has been directed by well-known American television director Linda Mendoza.

The official synopsis for Survival of the Thickest, given by Netflix, along with the show's official trailer, reads as follows:

"Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays."

The official trailer and synopsis for the series provide viewers with exciting glimpses and clues regarding what the series will bring to the table.

By the looks of it, the audience is in for a joyous and feel-good journey as the main character Mavis goes on a quest of self-refection and self-love, after getting her heart broken.

The new series will showcase the protagonist's unshakable determination to find her ground in both her professional and personal life as she strives to achieve her goals and find true love.

The new series will also shed light upon some important issues, including equality, body positivity, self-care and more. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the series will take viewers on an entertaining and vibrant ride.

Who are on the cast list of the upcoming series?

A still from Survival of the Thickest (Image Via Netflix Tudum)

The promising cast members of Survival of the Thickest season 1 include:

Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont

Tasha Smith as Marley

Tone Bell as Khalil

Christine Horn

Anissa Felix as India

Peppermint as Peppermint

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha

Taylor Selé as Jacque

Michelle Visage as Avery

Marouane Zotti as Luca

Sarah Cooper as Sydney

Liza Treyger as Jade

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce

Allan K. Washington as Trent

Don't forget to watch the first season of Survival of the Thickest, which will debut on July 13, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

