Surviving Paradise: Release date, air time, and plot explored

Surviving Paradise dangles the bait of pure luxury in front of twelve participants who must battle their way, surviving on and fighting for the bare necessities. Only those who truly earn it will get to spend time in the opulent mansion, while the others will continue living off the land. Every decision could be a turning point in this show hosted by comedian Jessimae Peluso, where alliances, more than individual gameplay, decide the players' fates.

Netflix has dropped two sneak peeks, teasing what can be expected going into the show, describing it as "ruthless." Here, "everyone starts with nothing," but one will walk away with $100,000. The only way to be eligible to win is to be in the "villa at the end." The official synopsis for Surviving Paradise reads:

"In this reality competition, players must form alliances and fight to move from the wilderness into a luxurious villa for a shot at a huge cash prize."

When and where to watch Surviving Paradise

Surviving Paradise brings in twelve contestants under the pretense that they will be embarking on a lavish vacation while on the show. They weren't entirely deceived, though, since they would be able to enjoy the amenities of the villa, but only if they could form strategic alliances that could help them stay out of camp.

Their fight to survive, rummaging through forests for basic necessities and scheming against their enemies, will be ready to stream on Netflix on October 19 or 20, depending on the viewer's timezone. While the official timings have yet to be released, according to Netflix's usual schedule of releases, here are the times at which Surviving Paradise will premiere in all regions:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) October 20, 2023 3:00 am Midwest of the US (CT) October 20, 2023 2:00 am Mountain Time (MT) October 20, 2023 1:00 am West Coast of the US (PT) October 20, 2023 12:00 am Alaska (AKT) October 19, 2023 11:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) October 19, 2023 9:00 pm England (BST) October 20, 2023 8:00 am Spain (CEST) October 20, 2023 9:00 am Italy (CEST) October 20, 2023 9:00 am Germany (CEST) October 20, 2023 9:00 am France (CEST) October 20, 2023 9:00 am Australia (AEDT) October 20, 2023 6:00 pm Japan (JST) October 20, 2023 4:00 pm South Korea (KST) October 20, 2023 4:00 pm India (IST) October 20, 2023 12:30 pm

What to expect from Surviving Paradise

In the two recently dropped teasers, similar to its other shows, Netflix signed twelve party animals up for a reality show where they were convinced they were heading on a luxe vacation to party, of course.

"Life don't get any better than this, yeah." - A male contestant said

They were soon hit with the reality that while they started out in the villa, they'd all have to set up camp in the wilderness and navigate the dangers while also maneuvering their relationships with other contestants. They had to get down and dirty while also building formidable alliances to get out of camp and into the villa. One contestant even compares this to the failed "Fyre Festival."

Everything in this game, including winning the ultimate cash prize of $100,000, relies entirely on the votes of the players. While the show starts off with all contestants being sent out of the villa, once the bonds start forming based on popular choice, people will be let back in.

If their alliances remain true, they'll be able to relish "gourmet meals" and "hot showers." If not, it's campfires and beans with rice for them. The ones who have to face the unfortunate fate of spending their nights in the camps have to fight off massive spiders, harsh weather conditions, and everything that comes with the eerie wilderness.

Host and comedian Jessimae Peluso gives them a taste of what's about to come, and the narrator accurately describes the show to the audience in the trailer.

"Alliances will get you into paradise, but enemies can send you back to hell," the narrator said.

Nobody's spot in the Surviving Paradise is secure, as the sneak peeks also hinted at wild card entries that could potentially throw whatever dynamic the group builds up in the air.

They're all about to retreat to their primal instincts and do whatever it takes to survive and make it back to paradise. Even through parties, tears, and formed and broken relationships, everyone's eyes will remain firmly glued to the prize. All nine episodes of Surviving Paradise will be available to watch on Netflix on October 20.