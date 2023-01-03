Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter - 5 shocking details revealed in Lifetime's documentary

Lifetime's documentary Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter has revealed shocking details about the actions of the singer, songwriter, and record producer.

The docuseries first aired in 2019 and is currently being re-aired, with the final chapter being aired in two parts. Part one was aired on January 2, 2023 at 8 pm while the last part will air on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the same time.

The docuseries takes a look at the aftermath of Kelly's multiple crimes and has multiple testimonies from the singer's victims.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse of a child, which may trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The groundbreaking, Peabody award-winning, Emmy-nominated, documentary series Surviving R. Kelly concludes with the final installment following the former R&B superstar as he faces multiple federal and state trials. While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world."

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence in prison after being found guilty on charges of racketeering and s*x trafficking in 2022. He was also involved in child p*rnography cases and filmed himself s*xually abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter.

Let's take a look at five things we learned from the Lifetime documentary.

One of R. Kelly's victims discovered an intimate VHS tape with deceased R&B singer Aaliyah

5) Meeting Dominique Gardner

R. Kelly dated a woman named Dominique Gardner for nine years. They were introduced to each other by another one of Kelly's victims, Jerhonda Pace.

Six years after dating, Kelly asked Gardner to move to Atlanta with him. This was apparently the last time her mother Michelle saw her for several years. However, the two were reunited in 2019.

4) The abuse Dominique Gardner went through

As soon as Garner moved in with R. Kelly in Atlanta, she began to realize that moving in with the singer was a mistake. Kelly was excessively possessive about her and forbade her from talking to any other man. He was very controlling of his girlfriend and forced her to play by his rules. Gardner's mother Michelle said:

"He controlled everything. It was sick."

Whenever she broke the rules, Kelly would punish and beat her up. He would pull out chunks of hair when she didn't obey him. She would also be locked up for days without food or water.

3) Grooming 16-year-old Ebonie Doyle

A young girl named Ebonie Doyle and her friends were attending a concert in 1993 when she met Kelly for the first time. After the show ended, Kelly came over to her and her friends and invited them to a party in his hotel room.

Young Ebonie gradually fell in love with the singer and things began getting serious when Kelly began picking her up from school.

Lifetime @lifetimetv

Night One: Tomorrow.

Night Two: January 3rd. Ebonié Doyle recalls R. Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah. #SurvivingRKelly Night One: Tomorrow.Night Two: January 3rd. Ebonié Doyle recalls R. Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah. #SurvivingRKellyNight One: Tomorrow.Night Two: January 3rd. https://t.co/tPOWjZOVuF

The singer even attended her high school graduation. Ebonie's parents opposed the relationship and following an altercation, they threw her out of the house, which was when she moved in with Kelly.

2) Kelly would constantly abuse and punish Ebonie

Ebonie revealed that Kelly was extremely controlling and wanted everything in his way. One such incident happened when Kelly wasn't satisfied with her during intercourse and forced her to stay in a certain position in a chair for hours with a camera on her. Whenever she disobeyed, she would get punished.

Upon hearing rumors about R. Kelly and R&B singer Aaliyah’s relationship, the young girl confronted him, which he bluntly denied.

1) Kelly pushed Ebonie off a flight of stairs

Ebonie discovered Kelly's collection of VHS tapes and found a s*x tape of him and Aaliyah. When a heartbroken Ebonie confronted the singer about it, he became enraged and yelled at the teenager for not following his instructions.

R. Kelly then pushed her off a flight of stairs, completely breaking her spirit. However, since Kelly had groomed her for months at the time, the teen chose to stay with him.

She left him when he began to set sights on her daughter, and cut all contact with him.

The final episode of Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter will air on January 3 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

Poll : 0 votes