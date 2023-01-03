Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter - Where is Ebonie Doyle today?

Ebonie Doyle was one of R. Kelly's victims of abuse. Her story has been a part of Lifetime's docuseries Surviving R. Kelly and will also be a part of the show's last episode Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter. The episode will air on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 pm ET.

One of Kelly's victims, Ebonie Doyle is a mother of two and an entrepreneur. She lives in Fort Mills, South Carolina and has multiple businesses. They include her massage therapy business Just Relax, her baking business Sweets n'Treats by Ebonie, a children's goods business called Meyoki's closet, and a preserved rose business called EbbyJean Infinity Roses.

Trigger warning: This article contains details about s*xual abuse of a child and domestic violence. Discretion is advised.

Ebonie Doyle was pushed by R. Kelly off a flight of stairs

Lifetime @lifetimetv

Night One: Tomorrow.

Night Two: January 3rd. Ebonié Doyle recalls R. Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah. #SurvivingRKelly Night One: Tomorrow.Night Two: January 3rd. Ebonié Doyle recalls R. Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah. #SurvivingRKellyNight One: Tomorrow.Night Two: January 3rd. https://t.co/tPOWjZOVuF

In 1993, when Ebonie was just a 16-year-old, she was at a concert with her friends where she met Kelly. She recalled that she and her friends were just standing around after the show when the RnB singer drove up to them in a limousine and invited them to a party in his hotel room.

However, what began as an innocent celebrity-fan friendship soon turned into a supposedly powerful romance when it was just Kelly grooming Ebonie. He showered the teen with an overwhelming amount of love and attention. Kelly would often wait outside the teen's school and even attended her high school graduation in person.

R. Kelly and Ebonie Doyle (Image via Twitter)

Doyle's parents strongly opposed the relationship and after a severe altercation, they threw their daughter out of her house, and she moved in with Kelly.

However, after she moved in with him, Ebonie discovered the true face of the man she was in love with. She revealed that Kelly was incredibly controlling and always wanted things done his way. As their relationship progressed, Ebonie began to see Kelly in a whole new light, as was incredibly controlling of her.

Eventually, the teen began hearing rumors about Kelly and his relationship with fellow singer Aaliyah and each time the former confronted him, he would deny it. Ebonie said that every time this happened, he pleaded innocence.

However, all of that came to an end when she uncovered evidence of R. Kelly's relationship with Aaliyah in the form of VHS tapes. She said that when she saw a basket full of VHS tapes, she picked one up to watch a movie as she was bored. However, the tapes proved to her that Kelly had been lying to her about Aaliyah.

Recalling what was on the tape, Ebonie noted that the tape she picked up was one of Kelly and Aaliyah together, being intimate on a tour bus. She added:

"Everything that I had asked him was confirmed on the tape.”

When Kelly realized that Ebonie knew about him, he was furious, and in a fit of rage, he shook the latter for not following his instructions. He shook her so hard that she fell down a flight of stairs and recalled just laying there for a while as she was frozen in fear.

Ebonie notes that it was the moment that she realized how to "pick and choose" her battles.

She continued staying with the singer, which just went on to show much the singer had groomed the teen. However, that wasn't all as she even ended up starring in a music video with him.

After months of being abused and mistreated by Kelly, Ebonie realized what she had been going through and began distancing herself from the singer. However, the final straw for her came when Kelly started to set sights on Ebonie's young daughter.

She completely severed ties with Kelly following this.

What is Surviving R. Kelly about?

Surviving R. Kelly is a documentary by Lifetime that sheds light on R. Kelly and the allegations of s*xual and physical assaults he faces. The singer has been accused of being involved in s*xually and physically abusing young women and even child p*rnography.

The synopsis for the final chapter reads:

"The groundbreaking, Peabody award-winning, Emmy-nominated, documentary series Surviving R. Kelly concludes with the final installment following the former R&B superstar as he faces multiple federal and state trials. While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world."

The final episode of Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter will air on January 3 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

Poll : 0 votes