Donald Trump limo video claim sparks hilarious meme fest online

An alleged video of Donald Trump in a limo recently shared by the January 6 committee attempted to show the former president reportedly trying to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle to drive to the US Capitol on the day of the January 6 attack.

The claim came to light after Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ top aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified about the matter at a recent hearing on the January 6 attack.

She cited a story from Tony Ornato, Assistant Director of the U.S. Secret Service Office of Training, and claimed that Trump allegedly wanted to go to the Capitol during the riots to “fight” against the 2020 election results and Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The former president then boarded the presidential limo, known as “The Beast”, with Secret Service agent Bobby Engel, and thought they were headed to the Capitol. Hutchinson said:

“So once the President had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought that they were going up to the Capitol.”

However, as Engel refused to head towards the building, Trump allegedly responded angrily:

“When Bobby had relayed to him, ‘we’re not you don’t have the assets to do it... It’s not secure. We’re going back to the West Wing,’ the president had a very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate.”

Hutchinson also claimed that Trump screamed at the agent before attempting to grab the steering wheel of the limo to move towards the Capitol:

‘I’m the f***ing president, take me up to the Capitol now!’

She also alleged that the president lunged towards Engel during the altercation and said that she later saw the agent sitting in the White House looking “somewhat discombobulated” and “lost.”

As Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony and an alleged video supporting her claims surfaced online, fans took to social media to react to the situation with a barrage of hilarious memes.

However, Donald Trump immediately addressed the incident and denied all claims made by the former White House aide.

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s limo video

The House Select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack announced a sudden hearing on Tuesday with a surprise witness that was later revealed to be former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Her testimony immediately became a major point of discussion on social media. During her statement, Hutchison shared that former president Donald Trump allegedly attempted to drive to the Capitol during the January 6 riots in his presidential limo.

An alleged video of the vehicle was also shared by the January 6 committee. As the video went viral online, several fans took to Twitter to react to the incident using memes and humorous remarks:

As reactions continued to pour in online, Donald Trump slammed Cassidy Hutchinson in a statement issued on his Truth Social site. He wrote:

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her... and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible?”

The former president also claimed that Hutchinson’s story about the limo incident was “fake”:

“Her fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is 'sick' and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself—Wouldn't even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”

Tony Ornato, Bobby Engel and the Secret Service are yet to address the claims at the time of writing. It also remains to be seen if Hutchinson will respond to Trump’s statement in the days to come.

