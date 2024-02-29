Survivor season 46: Who went home tonight?

Survivor season 46 premiered on February 28, after its last season finished in December of 2023. The 18 contestants this season would have to channel the last season's winner Dee Valladares to take home the $1M grand prize.

The first edition of the show, which ran for two hours and aired at 8 p.m. on CBS, featured the three tribes participating in several difficult tasks that required both mental and physical stamina.

Tribe Nami came off strong as they not only bagged the marooning challenge but also secured first place in the final immunity challenge; following which, the last place holder tribe Yanu had to send one member home. Jelinsky after consistently performing badly the whole episode, lost the battle on its very first day.

What was the immunity challenge on Survivor season 46 that sent Jelinsky from the Yanu tribe home?

Jelinsky was possibly the weakest contestant on the CBS show after consistently losing or giving up on every task he undertook. He also was at the receiving end of backlash from his teammates for giving up on a card game too quickly.

The immunity challenge on Survivor season 46 required the groups to fetch a 500-pound gecko through a path full of obstacles, and then solve a puzzle, which required a perfect combination of teamwork, physical strength, and enhanced thinking abilities.

The Nami tribe, who had proven their prowess as the strongest contenders with their smooth win in the marooning challenge, once again secured the first place clearing the way for Siga and Yanu tribes to fight for the win.

Jess from the Siga tribe was up against Jelinsky from the Yanu tribe in the final puzzle round. Contestants from the Nami tribe were rooting for Jess as they had less faith in Jelinsky after his consistently weak performances in the previous challenges. And they were right, Jess finished first securing immunity for her group while Jelinsky was sent packing.

What happened in the challenges leading up to the immunity challenge on Survivor season 46 premiere episode

The first challenge on Survivor season 46 was the marooning challenge, which required the contestants to go in the mud under the nets to haul big pieces of puzzles with which they were supposed to erect a podium.

The Nami tribe won the challenge, and the Siga tribe came second, which enabled them to choose their next challenge, sending the remaining challenge to the losing team Yanu.

The Yanu tribe was given the Sweat Challenge which was based on physical endurance as opposed to team Siga's Savvy Challenge which was based on brain power.

Jelinsky first came off as a quitter here, as he chucked the hourglass on the beach after enumerating that the time they had left wasn't enough to finish the challenge. His weak manipulative skills also came to light when he was sent to save a vote for his team.

Maria from Nami was given a torch card and had to guess who got the vote card which was given to Tevin. If the guess was correct, they both would win a vote. Tevin and Jelinsky had to persuade Maria into thinking they both had the vote card. But when she threatened to tell the contestants back home about the liar between the two, Jelinsky couldn't keep up and gave up, losing a group vote.

New episodes of Survivor season 46 drop every Wednesday, on CBS, at 8 pm.