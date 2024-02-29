Survivor season 46 premiere: Recap and more details explored

Survivor season 46 is finally here after the last season finished with Dee Valladares bagging the victory in December 2023. The awaited season premiered on February 28, with the first episode titled, This Is Where the Legends Are Made.

Starting with three tribes, the 18 contestants will be put through grueling tasks for 26 days to find the contestant who deserves the $1M grand prize. Taking place at its signature location of Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, season 46 also has a 90-minute runtime like its former season.

The two-hour-long Survivor season 46 premiere launched on CBS, and aired from 8 to 10 pm ET. The three tribes- Nami, Siga, and Yanu, kicked off the show with a marooning challenge that saw Nami win the baton. Following this, Siga chose a brain challenge and Yanu had to go for a physical challenge.

What went down on the Survivor season 46 premiere?

The marooning challenge on Survivor season 46

This challenge required the groups to go in the mud under a net to gather pieces of puzzles, which would then be used by them to erect a podium. Maria got the first "This is how you do it on Survivor" of the season from Jeff Probst, for being wise about carrying the big puzzle block on her back.

The first place would bag them a flint, a pot, and a machete. The second place would get a chance to choose between the two next challenges, and the securer of the third place would be given whichever challenge was left after group 2 made their choice.

Nami emerged victorious and Siga chose Savvy- the challenge of the brain, passing Sweat- the physical challenge, to Yanu.

The Savvy and the Sweat challenge on Survivor season 46

Group Siga went with the Savvy challenge because it needed brains over physical strength and they thought they could tire the Yanus out with the physical challenge before they came for the final face-off.

The Sigas needed to decode a big box of numbers to find the code to a lock. After an exhausting back and forth, the code said, "Dig under the lock", revealing that their secret had been buried under the very lock they were trying to open.

The Yanu side was tasked with filling two big urns with water. The only catch was that they had to fetch the water with two leaky buckets, which was going to take forever. After trying for about 90 minutes, Jelinsky realized that they were never going to make it on time, which led to him flicking the hourglass on the beach in frustration.

The immunity challenge on Survivor season 46

The Yanus lost two votes after Jelinsky didn't succeed at lying about his card, and Tiffany lost in the Beware Advantage. In the immunity challenge though, the groups had to fetch a 500-pound fake gecko through an obstacle course, and solve a puzzle.

With Nami out of the way once again, Siga and Yanu competed for the win. Jess from Siga was competing against Jelinsky, who was again a frontrunner for the Yanus. And like every challenge in episode one of Survivor season 46, he lost at this one too, making him the first one to get eliminated this season.

New episodes of Survivor season 46 drop every Wednesday on CBS, at 8 pm ET. It can also be streamed on Paramount+.