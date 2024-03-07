Survivor season 46: Who went home tonight?

Episode 2 of Survivor season 46 saw one more member of the Yanu tribe bite the dust after Jelinsky went home in the previous episode. The Yanus voted for Jess after they lost the immunity battle consecutively in the second episode which was released on March 6, on CBS, at 8 pm, and was titled Scorpio Energy.

After the grueling immunity challenge that needed the teams to haul a heavy cart across obstacles, team Nami again secured the winner's title. Siga came second and left Yanu to decide who they would send home.

Yanu's unanimous vote of 4-1 sealed Jess' fate, reducing their team to just three members, weaker than the other two who still had their six members intact.

Why was Jessica Chong sent home on episode 2 of Survivor season 46?

The immunity challenge had the contestants assemble a cart that needed both brain power and physical strength, as they had to free some wheels and put them on the cart, then fill it up with crates.

After moving their cart through an obstacle course, they had to unpack it, break the crates, and reveal the puzzle that led to a word that they needed to decode.

Team Nami once again emerged victorious after deciphering the 11-letter word 'persistence' at the end of the puzzle, yet again proving their physical and mental prowess.

Yanu with its five members was still very close to Siga who had six members. In their close tread to the win, Yanu lost again.

Knowing they had to vote someone out, team Yanu went in for a discussion. Jess tried to persuade everyone in the group to vote for Bhanu because according to her he let his emotions come in the way of his gameplay.

Bhanu got paranoid because he thought his teammates would actually out him like Jelinsky for being too emotional.

At the end of the episode, when Jeff Probst started reading the votes, the vote he read was to Bhanu, which ascertained his paranoia and he got ready to leave, but the rest of the four votes were for Jess.

Who won the battle between Taylor Swift and Metallica on episode 2 of Survivor season 46?

To pass their time and have a light banter while on Survivor, the tribe Siga decided to have a song-naming battle. Charlie Davis, a swiftie, challenged teammate Ben Katzman, a Metallica enthusiast, to test who knew their favorite artist better.

Charlie won the battle as she named 108 songs by Taylor Swift as compared to Ben who was able to name 106 songs by Metallica.

He blamed his loss on not remembering songs from the flop albums of the band, saying, "If only I knew the really bad albums a little more". Charlie stood her ground defending her star, saying Taylor doesn't have any bad albums. She said, "I don't believe in any really bad Taylor Swift albums".

Everyone on team Siga had fun with the song-naming battle except for Jem Hussain-Adams who couldn't wait for the contest to get over.

Now it is for the fans to find out what the next episode of Survivor entails. If Yanus with its three remaining members drags itself out of its consecutive losses or loses one more tribe member.

The next episode 3 of Survivor season 46, titled Wackadoodles Win, comes out on March 13, Wednesday, on CBS, at 8 pm ET.