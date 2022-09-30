NBC Dateline: What was Susan Altman's role in her sister Stacy Feldman's murder case?

Stacy Feldman's sister, Susan Altman, claimed that the 44-year-old was a victim of domestic violence, referring to the former's ten-year marriage to her husband, Robert, who was subsequently accused of killing his wife. Feldman was discovered unresponsive in the shower by her husband, who claimed that he returned home with their two children to find her in the bath in that state with the water running.

Altman never believed his story and suspected foul play from the beginning. But doctors failed to determine the cause of Stacy's death. The victim's family was persistent and the investigation continued for years until Robert's mistress contacted the police in 2017. Moreover, a medical expert declared the cause of death as "blunt force trauma, strangulation, and suffocation."

Robert was arrested in February 2018 owing to Susan's determination to uncover the truth and bring the perpetrator behind her beloved sister's death to justice. NBC Dateline will now revisit Stacy Feldman's 2015 murder case, which was only recently solved as her husband failed to get away with murder. The episode, titled The Sisterhood, airs on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Learn more about Susan Altman's role in solving Stacy's murder case.

Susan Altman alleged that her sister Stacy Feldman was in an emotionally abusive marriage

Stacy Feldman's sister Susan recently appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, shortly after Robert's conviction, and spoke a great deal about her sister and the 2015 murder case. She claimed that Stacy was a victim of domestic violence in the sense that she was emotionally abused by her husband for years. Susan asserted that Robert refused to divorce her and that Stacy was stuck with a manipulative partner.

On the talk show, Susan Altman said that Robert would say,

"He was a product of a divorced family and he would never do that to his children. She [Stacy] knew that he was not going to divorce her."

Speaking about Stacy Feldman and Robert's marriage, Altman added,

"I never had a good feeling about him [Robert] from the beginning. I didn't like the way he treated her. One summer I was with her and I was witnessing the way he was talking to her and I said, 'Why do you let him talk to you like that?' and she said, 'I know how to handle him.'"

She further added:

"It was a clear situation of domestic violence that I didn't understand at the time. She said she didn't want to be a single mom."

The sister claimed she knew there was foul play involved in Stacy's death from the beginning. Susan revealed that one day while visiting her grave at the cemetery, she felt as if Stacy was trying to reach out to her, speaking to her to do more. At that moment, she said that her sister was giving her a message that she needed to do something about it, which led to the subsequent investigation.

Susan even revealed that Stacy confided in her about her husband's infidelities throughout the years and that somewhere, the mother-of-two may have been scared for her safety. The sister claimed that the family also tried to interfere at times, but Robert always manipulated his way back into Stacy's life, occasionally making promises to change and go to therapy.

Susan's efforts combined with the mistress' testimony and medical reports led to Robert's conviction

Susan Altman fought for about three years to get Stacy Feldman's husband Robert arrested in connection to the murder case. However, her attempts were to no avail until one of his mistresses came forward, revealing his affair. The woman also claimed that just on the morning of the day Stacy died, she had emailed her asking about her marriage to him.

Altman claimed that had this woman not stepped up when she did, the investigation would have taken years to reach its conclusion. It was only after the revelation that a medical expert re-emained the case, the results proved that the victim died as a result of "an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation and suffocation," not long after which Robert Feldman was arrested.

Tune in to Dateline on NBC this Friday to learn more about Stacy Feldman's murder by her husband of ten years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far