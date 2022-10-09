Susan Walsh: 5 things to know about the missing journalist

Susan Walsh's disappearance sparked ripples across the country as speculation surfaced regarding the freelance journalist's case. Over two decades ago in 1996, Susan Walsh suddenly disappeared after claiming to go to a nearby payphone, and no one saw her alive again.

After being a part of the industry herself, Susan wrote an article about immigrant strippers allegedly controlled and exploited by the Russian mob. According to sources, she was afraid for her life after this article was published, often claiming that the mob was after her. However, scarce evidence led the authorities to theorize that she may have left on her own accord and started a new life.

Though this mystery has still not been solved, Paramount's Never Seen Again is all set to dive into the case to provide more information in the upcoming premiere episode of season three, which will air on October 11, 2022. Ahead of the episode, here are five intriguing facts about Susan Walsh that could be alleged reasons for her disappearance.

All about Susan Walsh's career, alleged threats by Russian mob, struggle with addictions, and more

1) Susan Walsh was an exotic dancer for a significant part of her career

⚜️ ASH ⚜️ @ClaretAsh11 @BaalTheWarlock OH, I remember this - Susan Walsh, yeah? Jeez WEIRD things happened in the 90s over it - as someone who really loves looking into VtM stuff (thanks to my gf), people really took the aspects of it very seriously. Just the mere idea of Vampires just has that effect I guess! 🤔 @BaalTheWarlock OH, I remember this - Susan Walsh, yeah? Jeez WEIRD things happened in the 90s over it - as someone who really loves looking into VtM stuff (thanks to my gf), people really took the aspects of it very seriously. Just the mere idea of Vampires just has that effect I guess! 🤔

Susan Walsh wrote her breakthrough article for Village Voice about young s*x workers being exploited by the Russian mob in New York. She was able to do in-depth research on the subject as she was a part of the exotic dancing community for a long period of time.

She started dancing to pay her way to college but continued the profession as it meant easy money. She continued writing on the side.

2) Walsh constantly worried that the mob was tracking her after she published her article about the strip joints

After her article was published, it brought her wide acclaim. However, she began worrying that the mob may be after her. She allegedly told her friends that a car often followed her and that she felt someone was always watching her.

She also reportedly shared with her friends that two contracts for her murder had been taken out.

3) Susan Walsh was an addict in the past and relapsed shortly before her disappearance

Vampire Wedding @Vampire_Wedding Did a Real Vampire Kidnap Susan Walsh? - Susan Walsh is from New Jersey and Has been missing since 16th of... tumblr.com/xow4l92e1z Did a Real Vampire Kidnap Susan Walsh? - Susan Walsh is from New Jersey and Has been missing since 16th of... tumblr.com/xow4l92e1z

Walsh reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction issues in the past. However, she was sober for 11 years before she relapsed. This happened shortly before her disappearance.

As her paranoia about the mob grew, Susan started doing drugs and consuming alcohol regularly again. According to sources, she also used Xanax recreationally before she disappeared.

4) Walsh completely submerged herself in the Vampire culture before her disappearance

After the success of her first article, she traced a tip to a Vampire subculture in New York, which was linked with blood going missing in a local hospital. As she investigated this lead, she was increasingly drawn to the subculture. She even allegedly dated a man who claimed to be a vampire.

Her article on this subject was later rejected for lack of objectivity.

5) Walsh showed signs of self-harm shortly before her disappearance

At a party held for Ridgeway and Plachy's book Red Light: Inside The Sex Industry, James Ridgeway allegedly claimed that he saw Susan with bandaged wrists. This could have been due to self-inflicted wounds. She went missing only a month later.

Susan Walsh's disappearance remains one of the most mysterious events of the last few decades.

