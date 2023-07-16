Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast list explored

The upcoming season of Sweet Magnolias will air on Netflix on July 20, 2023. The show follows a captivating plot and it has been praised for its heartwarming story over the years. Sweet Magnolias is all about three friends from South Carolina, who support each other through life's challenges.

Season 3 of the show will star Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. In addition to the three lead actresses, Sweet Magnolias will also star Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland as Tyler "Ty" Townsend, Ella Grace Helton as Katie Townsend, and several others.

Sweet Magnolias season 3: Who will star in the new season?

1) JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

JoAnna Garcia Swisher will play Maddie Townsend, who is certainly the main character of the show. She is currently on a journey of growth and healing, following her heartbreaking divorce. She has three kids and soon begins looking out for new career opportunities. While these new experiences are scary, her best friends Dana and Helen never leave her side.

Swisher is currently 43 years old and is married to baseball player Nick Swisher. She is famous for her roles in Revenge of the Bridesmaids, As Luck Would Have It, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Freaks and Geeks, and more.

2) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Brooke Elliott will take on the role of Dana, a chef, who owns her own restaurant called Sullivan's. She is hardworking and enjoys cooking. She and her daughter are often seen fighting with each other but do their best to make the restaurant better.

Apart from being an actor, Brooke Elliott is also a singer. The 48-year-old has gone on several tours, including Beauty and the Beast and Wicked. However, she is best known for playing Jane Bingum on Drop Dead Diva.

3) Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Heather Headley will reprise her role as a passionate lawyer named Helen. In the series so far, fans have seen her in an on-and-off relationship with her long-time partner. However, she does not shy away from new experiences.

Heather Headley is best known for her portrayal of Aida in the musical of the same name. The 48-year-old also appeared on Chicago Med as Gwen Garrett. Her album Audience of One won the Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2010.

Sweet Magnolias synopsis

The official synopsis of Sweet Magnolias reads:

"Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family."

It continues:

"The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

Sweet Magnolias was developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and season 3 will premiere on July 20, 2023, on Netflix.