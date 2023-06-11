Who is Ella Grace Helton? Actress set to replace Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias

Deadline recently reported that 9-year-old Ella Grace Helton will play Katie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias season 3. This role was previously portrayed by Bianca Berry Tarantino but due to scheduling conflicts, the actress will no longer be part of the show. Tarantino will appear on the upcoming Apple TV+ show Lady In the Lake.

Sweet Magnolias is based on a series of novels by the same name by the American author Sherryl Woods. It chronicles the lives of three tightly-knit friends from South Carolina named Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen. The trio navigates through relationships, family issues, careers, and more and never lets anything get in the way of their friendship.

Sweet Magnolias' new cast member Ella Grace Helton began acting at the age of 6

Ella Grace Helton rose to fame in the entertainment industry at the age of 9. Hailed as the next Shirley Temple, people who have worked with her claim that she constantly radiates positive energy wherever she goes. She began her journey in the world of acting at the age of 6 and has taken on several roles since.

She was introduced to Broadway when she was just 2 years old and made her debut as Lulu in the Broadway tour of Waitress at the age of 5, as per her website. She went on to appear in 18 commercials and collaborated with brands like Disney, Marriott, Hasbro, Gerber, Orowheat (with John Stamos), and Comcast XFINITY (with Amy Poehler).

She has also appeared in films like Hubie Halloween (with Adam Sandler) and United We Fall. Apart from acting, she is an expert at ballroom dancing and loves enjoys the cha-cha, samba, rumba, jive, and paso doble dance forms. She also loves music and had played the piano and sung the American National Anthem at fundraisers in the past.

She also possesses a variety of skills and has learned American Sign Language, designing jewelry, aerial silk, inline skating, mountain biking, yoga, coding, and even rock climbing.

Katie Townsend, in Sweet Magnolias, is the daughter of divorced parents Maddie Townsend and Bill Townsend. While Katie is not a show lead, she could play an integral role in the upcoming season.

Directed by Sheryl J. Anderson, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"Newly divorced Maddie, lawyer Helen and chef Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) have been best friends since they were children growing up in Serenity, South Carolina. Now as adults, the trio are there for each other as they juggle romantic relationships, family, and careers (and dodging the town busybodies while they’re at it)."

The upcoming season of the show will star JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, and Brandon Quinn in lead roles.

The synopsis for season 3 of the Netflix show reads:

"Following the fight at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use an unexpected check to help the community without upending her family."

Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias will premiere on Netflix worldwide on July 20, 2023.

