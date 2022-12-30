What does ASL mean on TikTok? Viral slang explained 

ASL is the latest internet abbreviation to make the rounds on TikTok, the social media app that has also become a tool for new and famous dances, songs, recipes, life hacks, and more. For example, most people use the abbreviation "lol," which means "laugh out loud," or "brb," meaning "be right back."

Some abbreviations can be confusing for people first starting out on TikTok, or even for those who have been on the platform for a while, and you may be left wondering what people are talking about. The latest slang term TikTokers are now using is "ASL".

ASL has multiple meanings on TikTok and the internet

There are several meanings of the term ASL on the internet (image via The Atlantic)

There is not one but three meanings of ASL on the internet. Many individuals may not be aware, but the abbreviation "ASL" stands for American Sign Language, and there is no dearth of content on the app relating to it, including lessons, tutorials, and song covers.

Usually, in this context, it will be written in all caps. However, social media users, TikTokers, in particular, have been using the abbreviation differently and writing it in all lowercase letters.

Another meaning is "As h*ll," which you will probably notice being used on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram comments.

One Twitter user wrote:

"I woke up hungry asl this morning lmfaoo."

While some people have adopted the slang into their daily terminology, not everyone is as familiar with pop culture term.

A few Twitter users noted that 'asl' also means "age, sex, location." But, it seems like Gen Z is taking back the abbreviation to mean "as hell."

Videos related to the search "#asl" have a total of 6.2 billion views on TikTok. These videos are primarily associated with American Sign Language. A large number of deaf TikTok users have posted clips using this hashtag.

On November 10, 2021, the account Our Signed World posted a video of a deaf father doing sign language with his baby daughter. The clip has gained 40.3 million views and 6.9 million likes.

However, various TikTok content creators have posted videos about the "As h*ll" meaning of ASL. Videos related to the search "how does asl mean as h*ll" have received a total of 7.9 million views. In a clip posted on June 10 2021, user @Keno questioned the meaning of the term. His video has gained 97,600 views and 32,000 likes.

ASL is not the only acronym or slang term that is confusing thousands of people across the internet. Terms like POV, mid, and accountant all have their own specific meanings.

Other famous terms on TikTok

You have probably heard kids or even young adults using new phrases in their everyday vocabulary. There has been an influx of slang terms since TikTok's popularity surged. One such acronym is DNI or Do Not Interact. Users will caption their videos with DNI if they post NSFW content and don't want people under 18 to see it.

Another such term is cheugy. According to Urban Dictionary, cheugy is "the opposite of trendy." This may include but not be limited to fashion and habits on social media. In a way, it's like calling someone basic.

Finally, the phrase 'No Cap' means that whatever was said before or after wasn't a lie. Looks like we have to thank TikTok for giving our vocabulary a complete revamp.

