Sweetkiwi on Shark Tank: Meet the founder of the healthy frozen yogurt company

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this week. The episode will feature numerous businesses as their founders pitch their dreams and ideas to the Sharks in order to secure funding and possible mentorship to make their businesses bigger and better.

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming episode of the ABC show is Sweetkiwi, a healthy frozen yogurt company founded by Michael Akindele and Ehime Eigbem. Eigham launched the business in 2011 after she was on the receiving end of a “food scare” in 2009 and had to reevaluate everything that she was eating.

Tune in on Friday, March 10, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

All about Sweetkiwi ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Set to appear in Shark Tank season 14’s upcoming episode is Sweetkiwi, a natural, healthy frozen yogurt company founded by a married couple, Michael Akindele and Ehime Eigbem.

The website states:

"Sweetkiwi is an innovative, frozen dessert that satisfies a sweet tooth while supporting a healthy gut. Using premium, natural ingredients sourced from family farms within our communities, Sweetkiwi’s frozen whipped Greek yogurts are packed with functional nutrients like protein, probiotics, fiber, and immune-boosting superfoods."

The company first started in Nigeria and was brought to America in 2019, eight years after its inception. Her company and its mission were so impactful that Ehime Eigbem was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Nigeria. In 2017, she was shortlisted for the British Council 2017 Alumni Awards for the Shark Tank season 14 product.

In a conversation with the London Met, she said:

"I founded the first frozen yogurt company in Nigeria with the intention to create healthier dessert options in the country. Sweet Kiwi frozen yogurt is now a well-known brand in Nigeria which I built from scratch. We are currently the top frozen yogurt company in the whole of West Africa."

She added that studying in the United Kingdom gave her the self-confidence that she needed and also the freedom to think for herself and be a solution provider.

Ehime is the recipient of the Black Women in Food Awards by Dine Diaspora, which recognizes 31 women in the food and beverage industry.

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 business is available in many department stores, including Walmarts across Washington, DC, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It is also available in various stores in different cities, including New York.

The website further states:

"We are a community focused company bridging the gap between good for you, functional nutritional, and great taste with a mission to change how consumers experience food."

Consumers can also purchase frozen yogurt on the official website, sweetkiwi.com, in cases of four for $58.98 and six for $39.99. The available flavors include Hibiscus and Ginger, Mango Mojito, Cookies and Cream, Raspberry Frose, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Vanilla Bean.

Tune in on Friday, March 10, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

