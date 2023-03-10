Pluie on Shark Tank: Cost, founders, and more about the self-sanitizing diaper changing table business

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, four businesses will pitch their ideas to the sharks, including Pluie, a self-sanitizing diaper-changing table business owned by Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer.

Pluie by Promise uses innovative technology and attractive designs to create clean, comfortable, and convenient baby products to advocate for parents and caregivers.

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 featuring Pluie will air on Friday, March 10, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

All about Pluie ahead of it’s appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is Pluie, a self-sanitizing diaper changing station that uses UV light to clean up after users to make it safer for the next user. The product, set to appear on the ABC show, was named the winner of the 21st Annual Chicago Innovation Awards in November 2022.

Tom Kuczmarski, the co-founder of the awards with Chicago journalist Dan Millers, said:

"The 2022 winners are solving unmet needs impacting the environment, education, workforce development, healthcare, big data, consumer products, restaurants, logistics, marketing, food, water, finance and even zoology."

Pluie was one of 365 organizations to be nominated for the award. As a group, these organizations generated over $6.2 billion in new revenues, 11,933 new jobs, and 360 patents from their nominated new products and services.

Luke Talent, president and CEO of Chicago Innovation, called Pluie by Promise the best from a very impressive group. The product can be found in over 20 states in museums, amusement parks, hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities, retailers, stadiums, schools, and more.

The upcoming Shark Tank product is the first of its kind, being the world’s first and only self-sanitizing diaper-changing table for public restrooms. The tables are powered by a patented UV-C light system that kills 99.9% of germs, including influenza, E. coli, and coronaviruses.

The company has previously received multiple awards, including a Fast Company 2021 World-Changing Idea, a TIME Magazine Best Invention, and a Wintrust Business Spotlight Grand Prize winner.

The Shark Tank season 14 product can be purchased with or without the UV-C light system on the official website (hellopluie.com). The Pluie Diaper Changing Table with the light system costs $2,899, while the table without the light system can be purchased for $1,699. The website also offers a changing mat for $44.99.

The mat is easy to clean, comfortable, convenient, contemporary, safe, and durable.

Meet the founders

Addie Gundry

The co-founder and CEO of Pluie was a chef and studied with Christian Etienne at a Michelin-starred restaurant. She previously appeared on The Food Network and is the author of several cookbooks that include elegant recipes that are approached in an easy and “approachable manner.” Addie realized the need for a clean changing environment when she became the mother of a son and then a daughter.

Brittany Hizer

The co-founder and COO of Pluie used to design premium treadmills, cross-trainers, and exercise bikes for health clubs and fitness centers globally. She is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management.

The website states:

"She too never had a great public diaper changing experience while on-the-go with her young son. After leaving her successful career in the corporate world Brittany was introduced to Pluie founder Addie Gundry."

Tune in on ABC on Friday, March 10, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

